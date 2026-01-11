Cincinnati Bearcats QB Room Takes Shape With Latest Signing

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats quarterback room got a boost on Sunday when Liam O'Brien committed to the University of Cincinnati.

The First-Team All-Ivy League performer threw for 2,376 yards, 19 touchdowns and six intercerpions last year for Penn. He also ran for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.

O'Brien is expected to be the backup to JC French IV, who signed with the Bearcats earlier this week.

Check out highlights from O'Brien's 2025 season below:

2025 Season (10 games):



1st-Team All-Ivy League



Pass: 211/315, 2,376 yds, 19 TD, 6 Int

Rush: 548 yds, 7 TD



Total: 292.4 yds/game (7th in FCS) pic.twitter.com/nEj4aRr5lA — Liam O’Brien (@liamxobrien12) December 8, 2025

Other Additions

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bearcats also signed linebacker Patrick Bauer. The former Illinois State star had 67 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks last season.

It's just the latest addition in what has been a busy week for Scott Satterfield and his staff. They signed French earlier in the week. The Georgia Southern product is expected to star for Cincinnati.

French threw for 2,929 yards last year with 20 TDs and eight interceptions last season. He posted a 58.1 overall ESPN QBR (78th nationally) and 67.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus grade on 842 snaps. French has 815 career attempts and was a two-year starter for the Eagles, throwing for 5,882 yards and 38 touchdowns. overall. French has a dual-threat profile with 264 career carries for 602 yards and eight touchdowns heading into this last year of eligibility.

The 6-1, 200-pound grad transfer logged a 3.4% big-time throw rate on PFF (75th nationally this past season) and a 2.4% turnover-worthy play rate (84th). Sorsby was top-10 nationally in both marks.

The Bearcats are hoping to continue to add to their roster in the portal after losing significant pieces of their roster, including Sorsby. Cincinnati is hoping the duo of French and O'Brien can bring some stability to their quarterback room in 2026.

