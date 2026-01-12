CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats signed General Manager Zach Grant and Director of Player Performance Nike Palazet to contract extensions through at least the 2028 season.

Head Coach Scott Satterfield and Athletic Director John Cunningham announced the extensions on Monday afternoon.

“I’m ready to turn the page to next season and get to work taking this program from good to great,” Satterfield said. “It starts with Niko and Zach, and I’m excited to announce they are staying at the University of Cincinnati. Strength and conditioning and player personnel are the lifeblood of our program. Keeping consistency in the leadership of these programs will be vital to our success. Niko and Zach have been key to building our roster, both in recruiting our guys here and in developing them when they arrive on campus."

Both Palazeti and Grant have been in Cincinnati since the Bearcats joined the Big 12 conference in 2023. Cincinnati finished 7-5 and played in the Liberty Bowl. It was their first bowl appearance of the Satterfield era.

“Niko is a true leader and one of the best motivators I have ever been around. His enthusiasm for Cincinnati is contagious. I know he is ready to get to work for next season," Satterfield said. "Zach is an outstanding evaluator of talent and also has a relentless work ethic. He is passionate about improving all facets of our program."

The extensions align with Satterfield's current deal. He's under contract through the 2028 season.

Both Palazeti and Grant made statements following the news:

“I’m honored and blessed to be a part of the Cincinnati football program under Coach Satterfield,” Palazeti said. “My family and I have really enjoyed our time here for the last three years, and we are excited to continue raising our family here. The work for 2026 begins now. I’m ready to help take this program to the next level.”

“I’m excited to keep building at the University of Cincinnati with Coach Satterfield and the rest of our staff,” Grant said. “We’re aligned and committed to improving this program through the transfer portal immediately, while also continuing to look to build through the high school ranks.”

