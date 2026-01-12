Report: Bearcats Hiring Defensive Coordinator That Has Deep History With Scott Satterfield

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Cincinnati Bearcats have a new defensive coordinator.

Cincinnati is expected to hire Nate Woody according to Chad Brendel of Bearcat Journal.

Woody worked with Satterfield for five seasons at Appalachian State. He runs a 3-4 scheme and believes in pressuring the opponent.

Cincinnati is trying to bounce back on defense after ranking 107th out of 136 FBS teams in stop rate last season (54.1%) and snagging a nation-low two interceptions.

Finding ways to generate pressure and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable would go a long way toward fixing a defense that struggled last season.

Woody is replacing Tyson Veidt. The Bearcats and Veidt mutually parted ways earlier this month.

"Us as a program we are looking forward to 2026," Satterfield said. "As a head coach we have to look and see if we need to make any changes in order to make us a better program, that is what we have to do. As head coach that is what I am committed to do. I want to make this program one of the best in the Big 12."

Clearly Satterfield believes Woody is a significant addition. Army finished 29th in the country in total team defense in 2025. They finished fourth in 2024. Woody was named defensive coordinator of the Black Knights in 2020.

Current linebackers coach Cort Braswell also coached with Woody at Army and Appalachian State. Their history could also lead to a smooth transition on defense with hopes of being better in 2026.

The Bearcats have completely revamped their team in recent weeks and the addition of Woody continues that theme. Check out the report below:

Woody had the top defense in the AAC in 2024 and 2025. He runs a pressure heavy 3-4 scheme and has a long history with Scott Satterfield. Should be a much more aggressive attack in 2026. — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) January 12, 2026

