CINCINNATI — The Sunday news cycle brought in another commitment to the Bearcats football team, this time in the Class of 2026. Three-star running back Jayzon Thompson out of Bearden (Tennessee) is joining the UC fold.

According to 247Sports, Thompson is the 1,299th-ranked player nationally and the 80th-best running back in the class.

The 5-9, 168-pound speedster held offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Ole Miss before picking Scott Satterfield and UC.

Thompson marks Cincinnati's 23rd commitment in the class and the first running back to join.

UC's 2026 roster is largely set as the team transitions away from the two-year Brendan Sorsby era and prepares to field JC French at quarterback, along with new offensive coordinators Nic Cardwell and Pete Thomas.

“As two former quarterbacks, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Pete day in and day out for a long time now,” Satterfield said in a press release. "His player development skills and field vision have not gone unnoticed. I'm excited to watch him and Coach Cardwell build off each other."

Cardwell has been rising in recent seasons as well.

"Our offensive line has set the tone for our team during my time here at Cincinnati,” Satterfield said. “From Nic's work the first two years to last year's group being among the nation's best by multiple metrics, he is very deserving of this expanded role."

Thompson will join that unit for the 2026 season. Check out his highlights here.

