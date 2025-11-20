Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Three-Star Talent to 2026 Class
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added another commitment in the Class of 2026 on Wednesday night. Three-star Lift For Life (Missouri) cornerback Kam Hurst is flipping from Washington State to Cincinnati.
According to 247Sports, Hurst is the 1,661st-ranked player nationally and the 152nd-ranked cornerback.
He currently holds 11 offers from schools like Washington State and Missouri State. Hurst is now Cincinnati's 21st commitment in the class, and it raises their class ranking to 56th nationally on 247Sports.
The Bearcats are hard at work this week, looking for an upset win over No. 11 BYU at home on Saturday.
"When you think about BYU, a team that's used to winning, I think they are 20-3 in the last two years," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "An outstanding football team. This is an opportunity for us, our seniors, senior day for us, to celebrate 22 seniors who will be coming out for the last time. So I'm sure there'll be a lot of emotion out there, and guys like Gavin [Gerhardt] to make his 47th start, which is incredible. One of the best leaders I've ever been around, and [Dontay] Corleone and some of the other guys, and it's just a special group, and so exciting day for them as well.”
Check out Hurst's highlights here.
