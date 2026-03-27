The Bearcats football program landed another 2027 commitment as Spring Football continues in Clifton. Three-star Central Catholic interior offensive lineman Jalen Webb is rolling with Cincinnati for his college home.

According to 247Sports, Webb is ranked 1,092nd nationally and 68th among interior linemen.

The 6-3, 315-pound bruiser held offers from Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and South Florida but is rolling with one of the best offensive line coaches in the sport, Nic Cardwell. Webb is Cincinnati's third three-star commit (and commit overall) in the 2027 class, joining Ryan Massie-Cable and Javarris Warner.

Cardwell just earned a co-offensive coordinator title this offseason. He is now sharing that role with quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas.

“As two former quarterbacks, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Pete day in and day out for a long time now,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said in a press release. "His player development skills and field vision have not gone unnoticed. I'm excited to watch him and Coach Cardwell build off each other."

Cardwell has fully earned a promotion after coaching a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line this past season and putting multiple offensive line talents in the NFL over the past few seasons.

"Our offensive line has set the tone for our team during my time here at Cincinnati,” Satterfield said. “From Nic's work the first two years to last year's group being among the nation's best by multiple metrics, he is very deserving of this expanded role."

Cincinnati is hard at work cruising through spring football practices ahead of the spring game next month.

"There's gonna be some good battles. You got some new players in there. JC French coming in from Georgia Southern," Satterfield said about the quarterback spot recently on the From The 513 Podcast. "Very experienced player. Can really spin the football. Think he's got a great release, great deep ball thrower. Obviously, he's got a different skill set than Brendan (Sorsby) had in the last couple of years. So we'll have to do some different things in that regard. And I think Samaj (Jones) is another year in the system for him. I think he's ready to take that next step as well. This will be big for him, competing this spring as well as in the summer, and getting ready to go to the fall.

"I do think Samaj will have a great opportunity to play next fall, you know. And JC, I think, will have a great opportunity as well. So we'll see where they're at. Liam's (O'Brien) coming in, had a good career so far. And for him to come in at this level, he brings a great deal of experience, as well as leadership ability. He's a very smart guy, and so I think it's a good room, good competitive room."

Check out highlights from Webb below:

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