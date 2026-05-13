Odds for Every NFL Game We Can Bet on So Far in the 2026 Season
The full NFL schedule is set to be released tomorrow, May 14, but there have been leaks throughout the week. As of writing this article, there are 13 games that have been announced that DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for all 13 of them.
49ers vs. Rams Week 1 Opening Odds
Spread
- 49ers +2.5 (+100)
- Rams -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- 49ers +124
- Rams -148
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Opening Odds
Spread
- Cowboys -1.5 (-115)
- Giants +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -130
- Giants +110
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1 Opening Odds
Spread
- Broncos +2.5 (+100)
- Chiefs -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Broncos +130
- Chiefs -155
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Lions vs. Bills Week 2 Opening Odds
Spread
- Lions +3 (-110)
- Bills -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions +136
- Bills -162
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3 Opening Odds
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -135
- Cowboys +114
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Colts vs. Commanders Week 4 Opening Odds
Spread
- Colts +1.5 (-122)
- Commanders -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Colts -110
- Commanders -110
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 5 Opening Odds
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-115)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles -130
- Jaguars +110
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-118)
- UNDER 43.5 (-102)
Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Opening Odds
Spread
- Texans -1.5 (-102)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans -115
- Jaguars -105
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Saints Week 7 Opening Odds
Spread
- Steelers -1.5 (-115)
- Saints +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers -135
- Saints +114
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Bengals vs. Falcons Week 9 Opening Odds
Spread
- Bengals -4.5 (-115)
- Falcons +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bengals -230
- Falcons +190
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Patriots vs. Lions Week 10 Opening Odds
Spread
- Patriots +1.5 (-110)
- Lions -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +105
- Lions -125
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-118)
Vikings vs. 49ers Week 11 Opening Odds
Spread
- Vikings +3 (-110)
- 49ers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings +142
- 49ers -170
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 12 Opening Odds
Spread
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
- Cowboys -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles +100
- Cowboys -120
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets