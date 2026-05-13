The full NFL schedule is set to be released tomorrow, May 14, but there have been leaks throughout the week. As of writing this article, there are 13 games that have been announced that DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for all 13 of them.

49ers vs. Rams Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

49ers +2.5 (+100)

Rams -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

49ers +124

Rams -148

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

Cowboys -1.5 (-115)

Giants +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys -130

Giants +110

Total

OVER 47.5 (-115)

UNDER 47.5 (-105)

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

Broncos +2.5 (+100)

Chiefs -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Broncos +130

Chiefs -155

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Lions vs. Bills Week 2 Opening Odds

Spread

Lions +3 (-110)

Bills -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions +136

Bills -162

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3 Opening Odds

Spread

Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Cowboys +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens -135

Cowboys +114

Total

OVER 50.5 (-110)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Commanders Week 4 Opening Odds

Spread

Colts +1.5 (-122)

Commanders -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Colts -110

Commanders -110

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 5 Opening Odds

Spread

Eagles -1.5 (-115)

Jaguars +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles -130

Jaguars +110

Total

OVER 43.5 (-118)

UNDER 43.5 (-102)

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Opening Odds

Spread

Texans -1.5 (-102)

Jaguars +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Texans -115

Jaguars -105

Total

OVER 41.5 (-110)

UNDER 41.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Saints Week 7 Opening Odds

Spread

Steelers -1.5 (-115)

Saints +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Steelers -135

Saints +114

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Falcons Week 9 Opening Odds

Spread

Bengals -4.5 (-115)

Falcons +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals -230

Falcons +190

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Lions Week 10 Opening Odds

Spread

Patriots +1.5 (-110)

Lions -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Patriots +105

Lions -125

Total

OVER 47.5 (-102)

UNDER 47.5 (-118)

Vikings vs. 49ers Week 11 Opening Odds

Spread

Vikings +3 (-110)

49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings +142

49ers -170

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 12 Opening Odds

Spread

Eagles +1.5 (-115)

Cowboys -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles +100

Cowboys -120

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

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