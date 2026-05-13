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Odds for Every NFL Game We Can Bet on So Far in the 2026 Season

Iain MacMillan|
The Chiefs are favored against the Broncos on Monday Night Football of Week 1.
The Chiefs are favored against the Broncos on Monday Night Football of Week 1. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The full NFL schedule is set to be released tomorrow, May 14, but there have been leaks throughout the week. As of writing this article, there are 13 games that have been announced that DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for all 13 of them.

49ers vs. Rams Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +2.5 (+100)
  • Rams -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +124
  • Rams -148

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys -1.5 (-115)
  • Giants +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys -130
  • Giants +110

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-105)

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Broncos +2.5 (+100)
  • Chiefs -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +130
  • Chiefs -155

Total

  • OVER 42.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Lions vs. Bills Week 2 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Lions +3 (-110)
  • Bills -3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions +136
  • Bills -162

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -2.5 (-110)
  • Cowboys +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -135
  • Cowboys +114

Total

  • OVER 50.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 50.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Commanders Week 4 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Colts +1.5 (-122)
  • Commanders -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

  • Colts -110
  • Commanders -110

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 5 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Eagles -1.5 (-115)
  • Jaguars +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Eagles -130
  • Jaguars +110

Total

  • OVER 43.5 (-118)
  • UNDER 43.5 (-102)

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Texans -1.5 (-102)
  • Jaguars +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Texans -115
  • Jaguars -105

Total

  • OVER 41.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 41.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Saints Week 7 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Steelers -1.5 (-115)
  • Saints +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Steelers -135
  • Saints +114

Total

  • OVER 42.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Falcons Week 9 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Bengals -4.5 (-115)
  • Falcons +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -230
  • Falcons +190

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Lions Week 10 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +1.5 (-110)
  • Lions -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +105
  • Lions -125

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-102)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-118)

Vikings vs. 49ers Week 11 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Vikings +3 (-110)
  • 49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Vikings +142
  • 49ers -170

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 12 Opening Odds

Spread

  • Eagles +1.5 (-115)
  • Cowboys -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Eagles +100
  • Cowboys -120

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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