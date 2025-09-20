Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands 19th Commitment in 2026 Class
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team landed its 19th commitment in the Class of 2026 on Saturday. Unranked 2026 wide receiver Jamarion McKinney out of Dutchtown (Georgia), is picking UC for his college home after Cincinnati offered this week.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds three other offers from Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), and UAB. Check out his highlights here at 6-1, 180 pounds. He brings Cincinnati to 19 commits and is the second wide receiver to commit to Cincinnati in the Class of 2026.
Cincinnati is trying to dial in on the details with an extended break before taking on Kansas in Lawrence next Saturday. A lot of Bearcats got experience in last week's 70-0 win over Northwestern State.
"There's a lot of first-time guys that played today," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the win. "I thought that was going to be fun to go back and watch that. I think that's great for our team, from the camaraderie of the guys, to be able to watch those guys play, they're just as proud of those guys that are really on scout teams throughout the week to go out and make plays, they are so very pleased with that. Think we came out healthy out of this game as well. So there are a lot of positives. Another great crowd here at Nippert. I love playing here. I was glad that we were able to give the fans a lot to cheer about today.”
Cincinnati is off today for its first bye week.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk