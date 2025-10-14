Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Ohio Talent
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats lost a commitment on Monday and immediately replaced it with a nod from three-star 2026 Springboro (Ohio) edge rusher Evan Weinberg.
He flipped from Central Michigan this week and brings the Bearcats to 20 commitments in the Class of 2026.
According to 247Sports, Weinberg is the 2,014th-best player nationally and 227th-best edge rusher. He had nine total offers before flipping to Cincinnati.
He will hopefully keep adding to UC's versatility in the coming years.
"So what we have shown is that we can win in a lot of different ways," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after Saturday's 20-11 UCF win. "The offense down at Kansas lit up the scoreboard in the yardage, and then today we didn't, but the defense came through. Special teams have been very solid throughout the whole season. I thought today was another great output with Max [Fletcher], I think four balls inside the 20-yard line, including the one there at the end on the two.
"Stephen [Rusnak] knocking down field goals, guys covering kicks, I think they started on the 10-yard line one time on a kickoff. So, I’m just really proud of the way those guys continue to play at a high level. The bottom line is we're sitting here at 5-1, and we just finished this game and won our third conference game in a row, and we got a lot of things we can get fixed. That's a good thing to happen. We're excited about this opportunity we have coming next week.”
