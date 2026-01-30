Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Big Group of Names, Former Bengals Linebacker's Son

CINCINNATI — The recruiting trail is starting to pick back up for the Cincinnati Bearcats football as the offseason really hits home. We start this Recruiting Roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 tight end Colton Johnson out of Upperman (Tennessee).

He holds a ton of offers (25) from schools like Arkansas and Florida State.

Check out highlights from the 6-4, 225-pound tight end here.

We move to an offer for three-star 2027 defensive tackle John Amofah Jr. out of Douglass (Georgia).

According to 247Sports, Amofah is the 888th-ranked player nationally and 99th-best defensive tackle.

He holds three other offers from Temple, Western Kentucky, and Georgia State at 6-1, 275 pounds. Check out his highlights here.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Cincinnati @TheGuruStew @coachspritchett pic.twitter.com/T8amcDl33F — John Amofah Jr (@johnamofah1) January 28, 2026

A former Bengals player got their son offered by UC as well recently.

Nicholas Pollack is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end and outside linebacker for North Oconee High School (Georgia). He is the son of former Bengals first-round pick David Pollack.

He is a junior with a listed vertical leap of 36 inches and a 10-foot broad jump. Pollack is not ranked on a major service at 6-3, 220 pounds. Wake Forest also offered him this week.

Check out my Junior season highlights!



6’3 220 TE/OLB pic.twitter.com/98Emp6NH8g — Nicholas Pollack (@NickPollack324) January 6, 2026

The next offer goes to unranked 20227 Glenbard West (Illinois) offensive linemen Josiah Wallace.

The 6-8, 300-pound mauler holds 10 offers from schools like Northwestern and Kansas State. Check out his highlights here.

Another unranked offer went out to 2027 defensive tackle Stevan Thornton out of Cairo (Georgia).

The 6-5, 200-pound edge player holds three other offers from App State, Wake Forest, and East Carolina. Check out his highlights here.

Offers rolled on with one for unranked 2027 tight end prospect Parker Newman out of Sevier County (Tennessee).

The 6-5, 210-pound talent holds 11 offers from schools like Duke and Maryland.

these are my 2025-26 full season highlights



offense:

78 catches

1,059 yards

10 TD



defense:

117 tackles

3 sacks

8 PBU

4 INT (2 pick 6’s)



accolades:

2025 Region Champs

2025 TSSAA State Runner-up

2025 Region 1-5A athlete of the year

2025 Mr. Football nominee pic.twitter.com/lcZa5fNlyB — Parker Newman (@parkernewman) December 9, 2025

Another offer went out to unranked 2027 guard prospect Austin Littell out of Griard (Ohio).

The 6-6, 295-pound talent holds 13 offers from schools like Kentucky and Boston College. Check out his highlights here.

Cincinnati also offered unranked 2027 Houston County (Georgia) running back Austin Stinson.

He holds 14 other offers from schools like Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh at 5-8, 180 pounds. Check out his highlights here.

We close the offer roundup with an offer for three-star 2027 Duke defensive tackle commit King Kalama out of Reagan (North Carolina).

He committed to Duke on Dec. 16 at 6-2, 265 pounds, with other offers from Northwestern, Kentucky, and more.

According to 247Sports, he is ranked 438th nationally and 35th among edge rushers.

Check out his highlights here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk