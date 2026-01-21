Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases 2026 Season Schedule

CINCINNATI — The 2026 Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule is officially cemented after the Big 12 announced every team's slate on Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati is taking on four projected Big 12 title contenders throughout the fall in Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, and Houston. The big Brendan Sorsby homecoming to Clifton is happening on Oct. 24 when the Red Raiders come to town.

UC is kicking off the season on Sept. 5 against Boston College. The final scheduled Battle for the Victory Bell is happening at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 19.

It should be a huge fall for head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff entering their fourth year leading the program. He is overhauling the roster and the coaching staff this time around, with neither the 2025 defensive nor offensive coordinator returning to their roles.

Whatever it takes to make this team a contender for the first time in the Big 12.

“Everybody wants to win championships. If you asked me that question five years ago, it would be a different answer than it is right now, because we all know it takes resources," Satterfield said in November. "You have to have the resources to build your team out and be competitive. Spending money on your team gives you an opportunity and a chance. It is what it is. Five years ago, if you had asked me that, I would have said you could go out and recruit, build relationships, develop your team, and now it's about retaining your team and your good players. It's about recruiting high school players.

"The transfer portal that's getting ready to happen here in December, when you're trying to go around and look and see what's going to be available to come January, you're going to have to have the resources to go out and get the best players, and that's what it takes to win championships. We have a school in our conference right now that's in the top six. It's a great, great example of what happens when you have resources.”

Check out the full schedule below and series records from Cincinnati Bearcats Athletics:

Boston College (Sept. 5)

Series Record: Series is tied 4-4

Last Meeting: 2020 (UC won 38-6 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl)

Western Carolina (Sept. 12)

Series Record: UC leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 2005 (UC won 7-3)

vs. Miami [Ohio] (Sept. 19)

Series Record: UC leads 61-60-7

Last Meeting: 2024 (UC won 27-16)

Neutral Site Game

Kansas State (Sept. 26)

Series Record: UC leads 4-3

Last Meeting: 2024 (UC lost 41-15)

First meeting in Nippert Stadium since 1995

at Arizona (Oct. 3)

Series Record: Arizona leads 1-0

First meeting in Casino Del Sol Stadium

Last Meeting: 2025 (Arizona won 30-24)

at West Virginia (Oct. 17)

Series Record: West Virginia leads 18-3-1

Last Meeting: 2024 (WVU won 31-24)

Texas Tech (Oct. 24)

Series Record: Texas Tech leads 1-0-1

Last Meeting: 2024 (Texas Tech won 44-41)

First meeting in Nippert Stadium

100th Homecoming Game

Utah (Oct. 31)

Series Record: Utah leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 2025 (Utah won 45-14)

First meeting in Nippert Stadium

at Houston (Nov. 7)

Series Record: Series is tied 15-15

Last Meeting: 2024 (UC won 34-0)



at Iowa State (Nov. 14)

Series Record: ISU leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 2025 (UC won 38-30)



Colorado (Nov. 21)

Series Record: CU leads 2-0

Last Meeting: 2024 (CU won 34-23)

First meeting in Nippert Stadium

at BYU (Nov. 28)

Series Record: BYU leads 4-0

Last Meeting: 2025 (BYU won 26-14)

Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Schedule | Courtesy: Cincinnati Bearcats Athletics

