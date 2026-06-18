Local 2027 Tight End Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats Football

The Bearcats football additions continued this week in the Class of 2027.

Unranked 2027 tight end Jaxon Austin is headed to Cincinnati for his college career. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound talent is not ranked on a major service but holds seven D1 offers, including one from Toledo.

Austin is Cincinnati's 17th commitment in the Class of 2027 and could be another nice development story for assistant coach Josh Stepp.

Cincinnati is hard at work with strength guru Niko Palazeti getting ready for fall camp and the start of the 2026 season.

Head coach Scott Satterfield detailed where the team is at earlier this month with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger.

"Yeah, they've been here now. I think this is the fourth week that they've been back," Satterfield said. "So there's a lot of work that's been put in. When they first get back, it's kind of a gradual build-up throughout those weeks, and this week's kind of the first, I think hard week. I would say they're in the weight room, they're on the field, they're running, they're doing individual drills, and just trying to enhance themselves as individuals, depending on what position they play.

"The wide receivers and quarterbacks and running backs, tight ends are all throwing and catching, so I think more and more each year they allow us to do more and more with the guys, and so we try to take advantage of that, but it's very busy, and it's all good here in our new facility. It's been awesome this summer."

Cincinnati has one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12, but if they can surprise the oddsmakers and more, it could sharpen them for a crazy result after two years of adding wins to the end-of-season total.

Austin will join the next group of versatile blockers/pass catchers after this season wraps up. Gavin Grover is set to be the lead tight end for the first time in his UC career.

Check out Austin's highlights here as Cincinnati continues adding to its 2027 crew.

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