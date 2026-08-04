Pair of Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Stars Named to 2026 Preseason Award Watchlist

A pair of Cincinnati Bearcats football offensive linemen earned a spot on the Outland Trophy Watchlist entering the 2026 season. Left guard Evan Tengesdahl and left tackle Joe Cotton are on the list. The award goes to the nation's top interior offensive lineman.

It makes Cincinnati one of just 16 schools to have multiple names on the watchlist.

Tengesdahl was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded guard last season and is Cincinnati's best player entering their latest campaign. His 82.8 overall grade helped him earn third-team AP All-American honors.

Cotton was a mainstay last year as well. He started all 13 games at left tackle, notching a 69 overall Pro Football Focus grade on 711 snaps. They should anchor the Bearcats' left side as the strength of the offensive line, while Taran Tyo starts at center and other names battle out for the right-side starting spots.

"Last year we were one of the top offensive lines, and a lot of those guys are back," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said last month. "So, not only great players, but they're great leaders on our team, and head that locker room up, and then I think probably the next thing. Just really excited about Coach (Nate) Woody coming in to be our defensive coordinator, so that's going to be a change defensively over the last couple of years. Coach Woody and I were together at Appalachian State for five seasons, did an outstanding job there, and had a great run at Army the last six years, so I'm excited about what he'll be able to bring to our defense."

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major award in college football and is about to ring in its 81st season as an honor. Former Penn All-American lineman Dr. John Outland started the award in 1946.

Semifinalists for the 2026 Outland Trophy are announced on Nov. 18, followed by the selection of three finalists on Nov. 24. The winner is announced on ESPN in December.

The official trophy presentation happens at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner on Jan. 27, 2027, in Omaha, Neb.

Evan Tengesdahl and Joe Cotton have been named to the 2026 Outland Trophy watch list



📰 » https://t.co/OYH80MTLCx pic.twitter.com/OseSNVMcR6 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) August 4, 2026

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