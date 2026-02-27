Jake Golday Impresses With NFL Combine Testing As Week Continues For Bearcats' Group
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday posted some stellar athletic testing numbers on Thursday to ignite his NFL Draft stock even more ahead of the April festivities.
Golday's NFL Combine showing makes him one of the most athletic linebackers to test for the draft so far. He still has to run agility tests if he wants to at UC's Pro Day next month. He ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, launched a 39'' vertical leap, and a 10'5'' broad jump. The latter two are elite for a linebacker.
According to Math Bomb, Golday scored an unofficial 9.84 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53rd out of 3,215 LBs from 1987 to 2026.
It's a great way to hammer home swift play on the field with stamped testing numbers. UC's leading tackler from last season was already the top-ranked Bearcats prospect entering the week and should climb more. He is currently ranked 54th on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database and fifth among linebackers.
Joe Royer is also about to test his athletic marks today after getting in plenty of meetings this week. He is in contact with the hometown Bengals.
A place he'd love to stay after rekindling his football love here.
"When I transferred to Cincinnati (from Ohio State), I had no worries about making the next step to the NFL," Royer said to the media on Thursday. "Great talent goes through Cincinnati. I feel that NFL teams respect the organization for the talent that comes out of it. There's talent for sure. We've got guys excelling in the NFL. I just want to take that next step and be the next one, for sure."
Check out the full scores from Golday and comments from Royer below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.Follow @russheltman11