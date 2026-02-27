Jake Golday Impresses With NFL Combine Testing As Week Continues For Bearcats' Group

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday posted some stellar athletic testing numbers on Thursday to ignite his NFL Draft stock even more ahead of the April festivities.

Golday's NFL Combine showing makes him one of the most athletic linebackers to test for the draft so far. He still has to run agility tests if he wants to at UC's Pro Day next month. He ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, launched a 39'' vertical leap, and a 10'5'' broad jump. The latter two are elite for a linebacker.

According to Math Bomb, Golday scored an unofficial 9.84 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53rd out of 3,215 LBs from 1987 to 2026.

It's a great way to hammer home swift play on the field with stamped testing numbers. UC's leading tackler from last season was already the top-ranked Bearcats prospect entering the week and should climb more. He is currently ranked 54th on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database and fifth among linebackers.

Joe Royer is also about to test his athletic marks today after getting in plenty of meetings this week. He is in contact with the hometown Bengals.

A place he'd love to stay after rekindling his football love here.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) talks with Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during football practice at Sheakley Athletic Performance Center in Cincinnati on Dec. 18. Golday will not play in the game, but has been working out with the team. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When I transferred to Cincinnati (from Ohio State), I had no worries about making the next step to the NFL," Royer said to the media on Thursday. "Great talent goes through Cincinnati. I feel that NFL teams respect the organization for the talent that comes out of it. There's talent for sure. We've got guys excelling in the NFL. I just want to take that next step and be the next one, for sure."

Check out the full scores from Golday and comments from Royer below:

Jake Golday is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.

Top LB 3-cone:

6.90 - Jacob Rodriguez (!!!)

6.97 - Kyle Louis

7.00 - Jimmy Rolder, Xavian Sorey Jr.

7.02 - Jake Golday

7.09 - Sonny Styles



Top LB short-shuttle:

4.19 - Jack Kelly, Jacob Rodriguez (!!!)

4.26 - Kyle Louis, Jimmy Rolder, Sonny Styles

4.34 - Jake Golday — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 27, 2026

90 seconds with UC Tight End Joe Royer at the combine.



Royer confirms he met with the #Bengals. @FOX19 #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/MNa1mp0DxP — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) February 26, 2026

