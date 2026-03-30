Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Rising 2029 Running Back, Among Other Talents

It's about time for another Recruiting Roundup check-in as Spring Football continues for the Bearcats in the next two weeks. We start with an official visit lined up for three-star 2027 wide receiver Jayden Elder out of Spanish River (Florida).

He is visiting June 12-14 after being offered by the Bearcats recently.

According to 247Sports, Elder is ranked 644th nationally and 74th among wide receivers.

He holds 19 offers from schools like South Florida and Tulane at 5-10, 160 pounds. Check out his highlights here.

The football offers kept flowing in recent days, continuing things with one for unranked 2027 offensive lineman Tee Holifield out of Shelby (North Carolina).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, and East Carolina as well, at 6-5, 260 pounds. Check out the offensive tackle's highlights here.

We move to an offer for unranked 2027 cornerback Patrick Oliver out of Randle (Texas).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds four other offers from schools like North Texas and UTSA.

Check out his highlights here.

A three-star offer also went out to 2027 Bishop Canevin (Pennsylvania) linebacker Minikon Johnson.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is ranked 738th nationally and 60th among linebackers.

The 6-1, 205-pound talent holds 12 offers from schools like Maryland and West Virginia. Check out his highlights below.

🎓: 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣

🏈: Linebacker

🗣: Minikon Johnson

📏: 6’2” 212 lbs

🏃🏿: 4.64 • 40 yard dash

📚: GPA: 3.0

🎥: Junior Highlights ⬇️https://t.co/KMxjh1uO20

🐤: @Minikon_16

🏫: Canevin High School (PA) pic.twitter.com/JctSLVjnqi — Fast Track Recruits (@FTRreport) December 4, 2025

Next is an offer for unranked 2029 running back Rasean Brown out of South Pointe (South Carolina).

He is not ranked on a major service as a 5-9, 195-pound player right now, but those rankings are largely unfinished as of this writing. Brown holds five other offers from Penn State, East Carolina, Marshall, UTSA, and Florida A&M.

Check out highlights from the punishing rusher below as he figures to get plenty of attention in the coming years.

We close the Recruiting Roundup with another offer for unranked 2027 wide receiver Lex Baskin out of Brentwood Academy (Tennessee).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds five other offers from Arkansas, UAB, Florida International, Miami (OH), and Southern Miss.

Check out his highlights here.

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