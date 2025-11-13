Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Basketball Talent Visiting Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — It's time for another Recruiting Roundup ahead of a weekend filled with Cincinnati Bearcats football and basketball.
We start with an offer for three-star 2027 wide receiver Carter Davis out of Gulf Shores (Alabama).
According to 247Sports, Davis is the 566th-best player nationally and the 71st-ranked wide receiver. The 5-11 talent holds 18 offers from schools like Auburn and Alabama.
Check out his highlights here.
Next, we have a hoops visit this weekend from four-star 2026 forward Jason Gardner Jr. out of Fishers (Indiana). He told Jake Weingarten he is coming to town on Nov. 1.
According to 247Sports, Gardner is the 28th-best player nationally and the No. 3-ranked combo guard. He holds 13 offers from schools like Iowa and Indiana.
He is also visiting Notre Dame, Purdue, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
We stick with football the rest of the way. Cincinnati also offered unranked 2027 offensive lineman James Ross out of Ridge View (South Carolina).
He is not ranked on a major service, and this is his first offer.
Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for 2027 four-star offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan out of Friendship Christian (Tennessee).
According to 247Sports, Buchanan is the 340th-ranked player nationally and the 17th-best interior offensive lineman.
He holds 14 offers from schools like Colorado and Bowling Green at 6-4, 328 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
