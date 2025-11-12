Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Named National Award Semifinalist
CINCINNATI — A third Bearcat earned a spot in a national award semifinalist this week in college football. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien award.
The award has been handed out annually to the nation's best college football quarterback since 1985.
Sorsby has been a top-20 quarterback this season, anyway you slice it.
He's completed 144-of-237 passes for 2,064 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just two interceptions en route to a 7-2 record. On top of that, he has rushed for 453 yards and eight TDs. His 29 total touchdowns rank second in the country behind only Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (31).
It's been a statement campaign by the redshirt junior. He joins Antwan Peek Jr. (Jim Thorpe Award) and Jake Golday (Butkus Award) as other UC individual award semifinalists.
Check out the full O'Brien semifinalist list below:
2025 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalists
Luke Altmyer, Illinois, Sr., 6-2, 205, Starkville, Miss.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU, Fr., 6-2, 230, Murrieta, Calif.
Byrum Brown, USF, Sr., 6-3, 232, Raleigh, N.C.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame, R-Fr., 6-3, 210, Saline, Mich.
Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, Sr., 6-0, 200, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Joe Fagnano, UConn, Sr., 6-4, 225, Williamsport, Pa.
Blake Horvath, Navy, Sr., 6-2, 195, Hilliard, Ohio
Haynes King, Georgia Tech, Sr., 6-3, 215, Longview, Texas
Jayden Maiava, USC, Jr., 6-4, 230, Palolo, Hawaii
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Jr., 6-5, 225, Miami, Fla.
Darian Mensah, Duke, So., 6-3, 205, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Drew Mestemaker, North Texas, R-Fr., 6-4, 211, Austin, Texas
Dante Moore, Oregon, So., 6-3, 206, Detroit, Mich.
Chandler Morris, Virginia, Sr., 6-0, 192, Highland Park, Texas
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, Sr., 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, N.M.
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M, So., 6-1, 185, Nashville, Tenn.
Julian Sayin, Ohio State, So., 6-1, 208, Carlsbad, Ala.
Ty Simpson, Alabama, Jr., 6-2, 208, Martin, Tenn.
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-3, 235, Denton, Texas
Gunner Stockton, Georgia, Jr., 6-1, 215, Tiger, Ga.
