Three-Star 2027 Talent Puts Cincinnati Bearcats Football in Final Schools List

The Cincinnati Bearcats football program made it into the top three schools for a three-star 2027 talent this week. Three-star 2027 Clinch County (Georgia) safety Kamarion Johnson placed Cincinnati in his top schools list to go with other schools like Florida and Florida State.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is the 438th-best player nationally and the 39th-best safety in the national 2027 class. Johnson held 13 offers from schools like NC State and Alabama before notching the list down to this trio of schools on Wednesday.

Johnson is a highly dynamic performer. He posted highlight-reel plays in all three phases of the game this past season for Clinch County High School. All in all, he posted 29 tackles (3 TFL) and five interceptions on defense while catching 38 passes for 828 yards (21.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also added two punt return scores and one kickoff return score on special teams.

Johnson will likely be in town this fall for one of the Bearcats' home games. News released on Wednesday revealing Cincinnati is playing at 7 p.m. in Nippert Stadium in Week 2, while battling Boston College at home at 3:30 p.m. in Week 1 and Miami (OH) at 3:30 p.m. inside TQL Stadium during Week 3.

It is the soccer stadium's first-ever football game. There are plenty of ways to cheer on Scott Satterfield's fourth team this fall.

"If you love Bearcats football, you need to be in Nippert Stadium in the fall, especially the month of September, we're gonna be playing here, all four games will be in the city, so plan on being there," Satterfield said after the 2026 Spring Showcase. "It's gonna be a more exciting brand of football. I think, particularly defensively, get after the quarterback a lot more, an aggressive style of play. I feel like offensively, man, we're pleased where we are at. Offensively, we got a lot of weapons, a lot of new faces, but the offensive line is really coming on strong, which helps make the quarterback room play at a high level. So yeah, come out and see us and support your team. We got a tough schedule, and we need all the help we can get, for sure."

Cincinnati currently has six players in the Class of 2027 (no safeties).

Check out the full announcement from Johnson below:

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