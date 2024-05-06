Three-Star 2025 CB Aydan West Details Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats had multiple visitors on campus recently, including 2025 cornerback Aydan West.
West is a three-star cornerback from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He ranks as high as the 57th-best cornerback (ON3) and the 18th-best prospect from Maryland (Rivals).
“The visit to Cincinnati was great,” West stated to Bearcats Talk. “I had a chance to get more of a feel for the campus and the fan base. I paid attention to how the coaches were coaching each position group. I looked at how they rotated my position group.”
West went into detail about which coaches he spoke to on his visit.
“Coach Coombs, of course, Coach Satterfield, and a lot of the recruiting staff. The conversations went well and they made sure I knew that I was a priority. Simeon Coleman was all over the field. I was paying attention to him because he’s from my area. The DB group as a whole played with a lot of passion. I like how they supported one another.
“Every visit I go on is because those schools are at the top of my list. I need to sit down and write things out before I can determine how much of an impact the visit has on me. The atmosphere was reminiscent of a real season game. Fans were pumped. It was great.”
