Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats concluded another spring football run on Saturday as the fellas went through a scrimmage in front of fans at Nippert Stadium.
Brendan Sorsby and the offense matched up against the Bearcats defense featuring an overhauled secondary. Check out some top performers from the event.
Samaj Jones
The freshman got the benefit of facing a third-string defense but Jones did more than enough to earn a spot on this list. He opted for the normal white jersey to take some hits on Saturday.
It seemingly unlocked solid play as he drove the offense on a few long drives with his legs, including a roughly 12-yard scramble touchdown through a few broken tackles. I would be shocked if Jones played this fall, but he showed solid ability on Saturday.
Overall, none of the quarterbacks wowed or disappointed as they continue gelling with a new receiver corps. Jones performed best overall, but still through a pick against lesser competition than he'll ever face in his career.
Sorsby was adequate in his reps, showing solid accuracy at all three levels of the field. His most impressive play came on a deep corner pass snagged by freshman Kale Woodburn, who's been very impressive all spring as a separator in the open field.
The offense was missing Corey Kiner and Xzavier Henderson as the duo got rest days.
Mikah Coleman
The Eastern Michigan transfer made an impact all day long with multiple pressures that would've been sacks in real games. The 6-4, 265-pound mauler was active with his hands against the UC tackles and looks like he can form a strong 1-2 punch up front with Dontay Corleone.
Coleman chose UC to play closer to home and looks very comfortable in tighter vicinity to his base. His length really pops out on the field as he added a couple of pass breakups as well.
Cincinnati could use multiple strong rushers after showing inconsistency there last season. Coleman should produce similarly to Daniel Gresziak and with Dontay Corleone rushing upfield in the same way he did as an All-American, the sack production could shoot up.
Carter Brown
The Bearcats look firmly solid at kicker again this coming season after a perfect day from Carter Brown. He hit two 34-yard kicks and a 55-yard bomb to cement his status once again.
I hadn't seen a lot of impressive consistency from Brown this spring, but he hit the kicks when they counted on Saturday. The entire special teams unit looks pretty strong from the facets they showed.
Kickoff return is still a mystery after Cincinnati struggled mightily on that front in 2023.
