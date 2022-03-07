After going 5-12 in the weekend sweep of the in-state rival Gamecocks, Bryar Hawkins was named the Bob Bradley Award winner for Clemson and no one was happier for him than head coach Monte Lee.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Bryar Hawkins has been a major part of the Tigers' hot start to the season.

After striking out five times in Clemson's Opening Day win over Indiana, Hawkins rebounded quickly and has been a key contributor as the Tigers have won the first 11 games of the season for the first time since 2002.

The redshirt junior is currently doing a little bit of everything at the plate for Clemson. His three home runs are tied with Caden Grice for most on the team, and his .357 batting average trails only Cooper Ingle (.463) and Max Wagner (.367). However, where's he's been at his best, is driving in runs, as evidenced by his team-high 16 RBI.

"Bryar Hawkins is a special kid to me, and to this program," head coach Monte Lee said on Sunday.

Hawkins' consistency at the plate was on full display in the Tigers' weekend sweep of the rival Gamecocks. After going 5-12 in the series and driving in the game-winning run in Friday night's 3-2 win at Founders Park, Hawkins was named the Bob Bradley Award winner, which goes to Clemson's MVP each season in the annual rivalry series.

And no one is as happy to see all of Hawkins' hard work pay off as his head coach.

"This is a kid that, he's played a lot of baseball here," Lee said. "He's had a lot of ups and downs since he's been here. He's come in and out on the lineup at times. And, you know, for him to be the MVP of the series, it means a lot to him. But it means a lot to us as coaches because of how special he is to this team this year."

No player inside the dugout is surprised by the red hot start Hawkins has gotten off to. They've seen it before. In 2021, he hit .315 but really came on when the Tigers got into conference play, finishing the regular season with a team-high .343 average against ACC competition.

His versatility also makes him unique and gives Lee some flexibility in how he constructs his lineup from one day to the next. Hawkins has plenty of experience playing at both third and first and has grown into a solid player defensively at both spots. He's also served as the teams' designated hitter at times.

Add in that he's the consummate teammate and one of the more respected players in the clubhouse, according to Lee, and no one was more deserving of walking away with that MVP award in the Tigers' third consecutive weekend sweep to start the season.

"He's on the leadership council," Lee said. "He was a top vote-getter by his teammates to be on the leadership council. So when you talk about a clubhouse that respects a guy, our guys respect Bryar Hawkins. So to see him win the MVP this weekend in this series, just a really cool moment for him. So you know, I'm super proud of it and happy for him."

