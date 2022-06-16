BOT Officially Approves Bakich as Clemson's New Baseball Coach

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee officially approved the contract for Erik Bakich as its new head baseball coach on Thursday morning.

The board agreed to a compensation worth $6.25 million through the life of a six-year deal, including a $400,000 signing incentive.

Bakich can make up to $185,000 in performance incentives, as well. He will make $850,000 in his first year with his annual salary increasing to $1.1 million by the end of the contract.

Clemson Athletics will host a 2 p.m. press conference today at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to officially name Bakich as the Tigers' 29th head baseball coach.

The former Michigan head coach got his start in the coaching business as a Clemson volunteer assistant under Jack Leggett in 2002. That Clemson team advanced to the College World Series and is considered one of the best teams in the program's history.

Bakich worked under Tim Corbin, who is also a former Leggett assistant, at Vanderbilt before landing his first head coaching job at Maryland. By the end of his third year, he turned the struggling program into a winner.

He has been with the Wolverines since 2013, guiding Michigan to a 328-216 record and a College World Series runner-up finish in 2019. This past season, Bakich guide the Wolverines to a 34-28 record, which included a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the finals of the Louisville Regional.

Bakich, who is 44 years old, is just the fourth man to lead the Clemson program since 1958.

Bill Wilhelm led the program for 36 years from 1958-’93, while Leggett was the head man for 22 years from 1994-2015.

Wilhelm took the Tigers to six College World Series appearances and won 1,161 games during his time at Clemson. Leggett also took Clemson to the CWS six times and won 955 games.

Monte Lee took over the program in the summer of 2015. In his seven seasons at Clemson, Lee’s teams were a combined 124-93 in ACC play and 242-136 overall.

Though Lee led Clemson to the 2016 ACC Championship and hosted three regionals, the Tigers missed the last two NCAA Tournaments which ultimately led to his dismal.

Lee's first four teams made it to the NCAA Tournament, but they never got past the regional round.