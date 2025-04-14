Clemson Baseball Ranked Top Five Among High-Performing Collegiate Teams
After the Clemson Tigers (33-6, 11-4) came out victorious in their series against the Stanford Cardinals (19-14, 6-12), their national and ACC rankings have skyrocketed.
D1Baseball released their Top 25 College Baseball Rankings over the weekend, and as reported by On3, the No. 1 spot has shifted for the second straight week. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 3, moving up one spot after their win against the Cardinals.
Overall, Clemson's overwhelming win record has carried them to the top. At No. 3, the Tigers are the highest-ranked ACC team in college baseball. Behind two SEC powerhouse teams, Clemson will continue to use their momentum to climb to the top.
Head coach Erik Bakich expressed his feelings towards the series win, conveying neutral feelings about the win.
Their eight-game winning streak was snapped despite taking the series 2-1, enough motive for Bakich's lack of excitement.
The bigger picture will overlook the Sunday loss to Standford because taking the series will prove beneficial for the Tigers as the postseason rolls around. Staying afloat in the rankings is something that Clemson will be looking to maintain as the season continues.
There are a number of different polls for Week 9 of college baseball and despite the slight differences, the Tigers sit in the top five of each of them. There is no doubt that the team is running an impressive game in 2025.
Bakich is pushing to go farther than last year's campaign, and so far, he is on track to take Clemson through to the postseason.
The Tigers have demonstrated their talent in high-pressure games and have earned their recognition in these rankings. It is clear that Clemson will continue to dominate the ACC but Bakich remains reserved as the season is still in the earlier stages.
In the conference, the Tigers are about three games behind the No. 1 team in the ACC. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (29-7, 14-4) however, sit at No. 14 in the D1Baseball rankings. Their overall record has buried them under the success of teams all across the nation.
The Arkansas Razorbacks (32-5, 12-3) and the Texas Longhorns (29-5, 13-2) are battling for the No. 1 spot, as each team has occupied the rank in the past week. It would take a perfect series from Clemson and some major faults from the Razorbacks and Longhorns, alike.
Bakich and his crew will continue their push to the top this Thursday at home against the Louisville Cardinals (26-9, 9-6) in another ACC matchup.