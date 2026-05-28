Clemson Baseball Recruiting Suffers Blow, Sees JUCO Standout Decommit

Clemson baseball’s 2026 season is seeing repercussions in more ways than one, taking a hit on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night.

Junior college infielder and catcher Colin Guerra announced on social media that he was reopening his recruitment, decommitting from the program he pledged to join back in March.

“Due to unforseen circumstances I have decommitted from Clemson and am opening back up my recruitment,” the post read.

Due to unforseen circumstances I have decommitted from Clemson and am opening back up my recruitment.@Chipola_BSB #AG2G — Colin Guerra (@ColinGuerra_10) May 28, 2026

Guerra has spent this past season at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, having a standout season that saw him receive interest from plenty of top schools. He brings plenty of promise to whatever school he chooses next, being a switch-hitting, utility player who could play anywhere in the infield.

A 2024 graduate, Guerra was the No. 272 player from the class, according to Perfect Game. He was the No. 2 player from the state of Kansas.

With the Indians this season, the Olathe, Kansas, native had a batting average of .386, hitting six home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases across 33 games this past year. He also recorded a .311 average in his freshman season, being a productive player on the diamond.

This past summer, Guerra took part in the Appalachian League for the Bluefield Ridge Runners, which is part of the MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline. There, he hit a .293 batting average and a .922 OPS while playing against some of the top prospects of the MLB today.

Now, he will be taking those skills to another school in 2027 and beyond, and it won’t be the Tigers, who could have really used another quality infielder.

Head coach Erik Bakich saw his Tigers’ defense play below average compared to his Clemson teams of the past. The program’s fielding percentage was outside the top 200 of schools in the country at only .967. The Tigers allowed more than one error per game, another low in the 2026 season. That could’ve benefited from having an all-around piece in Guerra.

Clemson’s lack of success could have perhaps led to the decommitment as well, which is a common theme with commits and underachieving programs. The Tigers missed out on their first NCAA Tournament under Bakich in 2026, and going into the season, the College World Series was where they wanted to end up.

Now, Bakich will have to dig deep in the transfer portal and the recruiting ranks for more pieces to have a strong bounce-back season in 2027.