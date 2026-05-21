Jarren Purify 'Open to All Options' As Clemson Baseball Awaits Decision

Clemson baseball’s disappointing 2026 season came to a close on Tuesday, and now it will have to wait to see if a key leader will return to its clubhouse next season.

Junior infielder Jarren Purify revealed that his future is uncertain with the Tigers, with multiple options on the table heading into the offseason. He led the team in batting average at a .344 clip and was one of the best defenders on the team over the last three seasons.

After the Tigers’ loss to Notre Dame in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week, he took to the microphone with head coach Erik Bakich, being asked about where his head is at entering this summer.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I just thank God for every opportunity that comes my way,” Purify said after the game. “It’s been a great three years here, and if I have to do another year, and if I have the opportunity to do another year, I’m grateful for every opportunity that happens.”

He didn’t mention the transfer portal during his media availability, however. The decision seems to be between going to the MLB Draft or coming back to the Tigers for his senior season.

“If that’s the draft for me, if that’s coming back to Clemson for a fourth year, I’m open to all options,” Purify said.

On the other hand, Bakich is making retention one of his top priorities for his top players, which includes the Detroit native. Purify recorded five home runs, 21 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .454 on-base percentage, which was best on the team.

The second baseman missed 17 games with a broken hand injury over the course of conference play throughout March and April, and the loss was critical. Especially during a late push to boost their resume for the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers were without one of their best defensive pieces and leadoff hitters.

With an offseason to get healthier, now Bakich will focus on bringing the likes of him and Tryston McCladdie back, to name a few.

“Top priority would be to retain guys like Jarren Purify, guys that make our program go, guys that don’t lack anything, guys that bring energy, bring positive energy, have demonstrated leadership skills on the field, toughness on the field,” Bakich said. “Never qustion how hard they play.”

Frankly, that’s what Clemson missed over the last season: player who will risk it all to win. Superstar outfielder Cam Cannarella left after this season, and the void was apparent. The Tigers have to avoid that with losing Purify while bringing in transfer pieces that are similarly-minded.

Purify is the No. 144 prospect in this year’s MLB Draft, according to Perfect Game. He brings plenty of tools necessary for a successful leadoff hitter, baserunner and infielder. That will be the most important piece for Clemson to bring back, and Bakich will make sure that’s the case.

The junior will look to see that leadership on the team going into this summer, though.

“When you come here, you got to work hard,” Purify said. “You got to want to play to the Clemson standard, and you got to want to be a Clemson Tiger.”