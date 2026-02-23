Clemson Baseball Rises in National Rankings Following Undefeated Start

After an undefeated start to the season, holding a 7-0 record, the Clemson Tigers have risen in the first updated rankings for college baseball.

Initially ranked as the No. 19 team in the country, the Tigers have risen four spots, landing at No. 15 in D1 Baseball’s Week 2 rankings, which were released on Monday morning.

They’re the fourth-highest ranked team in the ACC, sitting behind Georgia Tech (No. 5), North Carolina (No. 8) and NC State (No. 14). Trailing Clemson are Wake Forest at No. 16, Miami at No. 17 and Florida State at No. 21.

(Note: Baseball America moved Clemson up four spots as well, jumping to No. 14)

Clemson’s No. 19 ranking to begin the season was primarily centered around the fact that there are a lot of new faces on the team, but those new additions haven’t held back the team whatsoever. If anything, they’ve made this team better.

On the pitching side, Clemson boasts arguably the best staff in the country, even with the recent news that key reliever Jacob McGovern will miss the entire 2026 season with an elbow injury that he’ll undergo surgery for this week.

When taking a look at the statistics, it’s hard not to find the Tigers within the top 20. They rank first in the country in ERA (1.35), first in earned runs (9), fourth in runs (13), fourth in batting average (.157), eighth in walks (15) and 16th in hits (33), according to D1 Baseball .

Tennessee transfer Michael Sharman has emerged as one of the best available arms in the rotation, pitching a team-high 11 innings while allowing just three hits and one earned run against 36 batters, equating to a .083 batting average.

He holds a 2-0 record to go with 14 strikeouts, and also led a double-header shutout against Army during Opening Weekend, which was the program’s first since 2001.

Clemson records its first doubleheader shutout since 2001! 🔥



🎥 Army West Point vs. #Clemson Highlights ➡️ 2/14/26 (Game 2 of DH) pic.twitter.com/G13Tu5ywHl — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 15, 2026

Primary reliever Justin LeGuernic has also started hot, allowing zero earned runs and just four hits across seven innings. He’s accumulated a 1-0 record and eight strikeouts, with batters holding a measly .154 average when facing the lefty junior.

Dion Brown into pitch for the Tigers.



Final Line for LeGuernic:



5.0 IP

3 H

0 R

6 K (ties career high)

0 BB pic.twitter.com/AArSeIQjHg — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 14, 2026

Not to mention, junior starter Aidan Knaak remains heavily involved in the rotation after earning Preseason First-Team All-American honors from D1 Baseball entering this year.

He got off to a slow start while battling the viral flu that sidelined more than 10 players in the clubhouse, but he looked like himself again this past weekend , striking out eight over five innings in a 9-3 win.

But, while the outcome on the mound has stolen the show to open the season, the bats have also been impressive.

The team is hitting .345 — a mark that ranks inside the top 15 nationally — while posting a 1.002 OPS, good for 26th in the country. They’ve also shown strong plate discipline, striking out just 30 times through seven games, the 13th-fewest total in Division I.

Key returner Luke Gaffney has led the way at the plate, recording 12 hits, seven RBIs, six walks, five runs and one home run while batting an efficient .500, which leads the team and is top-40 nationally . He also holds a team-low one strikeout.

.@TheLukeGaffney's first 💣 of the season squares it at one!



🚀 397 ft

💨 104 mph



B2 || BRY 1, CU 1



🖥 https://t.co/viks7jKflo pic.twitter.com/QNqXzpwMzB — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 20, 2026

However, Loyola Marymount transfer Nate Savoie has additionally stuck out to start the season. He was at one point the nation’s leader in batting average, but came back down to earth this past weekend against Bryant. Still, he’s stepped up as a sophomore with his new team, racking up 13 hits (team-high), 10 RBIs, nine runs and three home runs in 27 at-bats.

Starting with a BANG 🔥@Nate_Savoie delivers a two-run homer!



🚀 366 ft

💨 104 mph



B1 || BRY 2, CU 2



🖥️ https://t.co/S92qRJjtEi pic.twitter.com/bT9MyUNE2v — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 22, 2026

The sophomore slugger is tied with speedy third baseman Tryston McCladdie for second-most home runs on the team, both trailing senior catcher Jacob Jarrell , whose four long balls are tied for the third-most in the country.

JARRELL BARREL 💥@jacob_jarrell1 deposits one in the Chapman Grandstands to extend the lead!



🚀 370 ft

💨 98 mph



B3 || BRY 0, CU 4



🖥 https://t.co/3dzTrPJeXT pic.twitter.com/6MctCib51Y — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2026

Overall, Clemson and Erik Bakich have assembled a well-balanced, cohesive roster despite the significant turnover following the 2025 season. If the early results are any indication, the Tigers could be in for something special. Although, it’s only February, and sustained consistency over the long haul will be what ultimately elevates this team when postseason play arrives.