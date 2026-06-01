Clemson Baseball Star Enters Transfer Portal for Second Consecutive Season

Almost two weeks ago, Clemson Baseball’s disappointing 2026 season came to an end following a 5-4 loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Now, players are looking for new homes.

The first name off the board was outfielder/catcher Nate Savoie, who announced he’d be entering the transfer portal for the second year in a row, as first reported by College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell.

The true sophomore was one of, if not the best player for the Tigers this past season, hitting .329 in 228 at-bats for 52 runs, 52 RBIs, 16 home runs and 13 doubles while posting the best OPS on the team in 1.009. He led the team in hits, runs, RBIs and total bases while finishing second in homers behind only Jacob Jarrell (18). He earned Third Team All-ACC honors for his performance.

Breaking: Clemson C/OF Nate Savoie will be entering the transfer portal, I've been told.



Savoie transferred from LMU to Clemson this past year, and in his lone year with the Tigers, he hit .329 with 16 HRs, 52 RBIs, and 13 doubles. pic.twitter.com/Oe9r7Gyp1n — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 1, 2026

As mentioned before, this will be Savoie’s second consecutive year hitting the transfer portal, as before this past season, he first got his name out there at Loyola Marymount as a true freshman.

Entering 2025, he wasn’t a huge name to many, ranking as the No. 500 overall player, the No. 71 catcher nationally and the No. 98 recruit in the state of California, according to Perfect Game. But that changed relatively quickly.

During the first weekend of the Lions’ season, Savoie logged four hits, five RBIs and two home runs, ultimately earning himself West Coast Conference (WCC) Freshman of the Week after his impressive debut against Seattle University.

Savoie would continue his dominant offensive streak throughout the next 51 games of the season, finishing the year batting .300 in 203 at-bats for 61 hits, 61 RBIs, 42 runs, 14 doubles and 20 home runs while also recording the second-best OPS on the team at 1.059.

Following the strong collegiate debut, he earned 2025 First Team Freshman All-American honors, 2025 WCC All-Tournament Team honors, First Team All-Conference honors and WCC Freshman of the Year.

After a standout freshman season, Savoie felt the natural next step was to elevate his game by competing at a higher level, both alongside and against better talent. He entered the transfer portal, and though plenty of major programs came calling, it was Clemson that won out for the 2026 season.

Unfortunately, though, it didn’t all go as planned. Coming off a 45-18 season that saw Clemson lose at home in its regional to West Virginia and Kentucky, it only got worse in 2026. After a 15-1 start, the program began to tumble down to depths they could never crawl out of, finishing with a 31-26 overall record while tying for last in ACC play with Duke (10-20). The amount of losses was the most by Clemson since shifting to a 30-game conference schedule.

Now, after choosing Clemson just a year ago in hopes of leading the program back to Omaha for the first time since 2010, the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament completely, and Savoie is looking for a new place to call home.