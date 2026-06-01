Clemson Tigers Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Exits, Acquisitions For 2027 Roster

Clemson baseball’s season came to an end earlier than expected. Now, head coach Erik Bakich will look to right the ship in a positive direction.

The Tigers finished with a 31-26 record, but struggled mightily in the ACC in 2026. Bakich’s group finished with a 10-20 record in conference play, which is tied for the worst finish in program history against those opponents.

Below will have all of the players leaving and arriving at the program, which will be constantly updated over the course of the summer and beyond. The transfer portal opens on Monday, June 1, although some have already decided on what is next for their respective futures.

Incoming Transfers (1)

6/1: Catcher and outfielder Bennett Edwards announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday, announcing on his social media. Coming from Georgia Southern, he recorded a .287 batting average in his first season of college baseball, hitting three home runs and bringing in 16 RBIs. Generally, a leadoff hitter for his previous program, he will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.

Outgoing Transfers (8)

5/31: Left-handed pitcher Noah Samol has entered the transfer portal on Sunday night. The Georgia Tech transfer only featured in seven appearances for the Tigers and had an ERA of 4.76, only pitching in 11.1 innings. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

5/31: Catcher/outfielder Nate Savoie will enter the transfer portal, being confirmed by College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell on Sunday night. One of Clemson’s best hitters, he hit .329 while mashing 16 homers. He also recorded 52 RBIs. Savoie will have two years of eligibility remaining.

6/1: Infielder Jay Dillard entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by TheClemsonInsider’s Jason Priester. Dillard hit .215 in 2026 while recording one home run and 20 hits. He was one of the choices at infielder when second baseman Jarren Purify went down with an injury in March. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

6/1: Right-handed pitcher Peyton Miller entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, announcing on his social media. The Phoenix, Maryland, native was featured in six appearances over the course of the season, holding a 4.15 ERA and recording a save. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

6/1: Outfielder Bryce Clavon has entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell. A Georgia transfer from last offseason, Clavon finished the season with a .255 average, .364 on-base percentage, five home runs and six doubles with the Tigers in 2026. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

6/1: First baseman and designated hitter Collin Priest will enter the transfer portal, as confirmed by multiple sources. He missed the entire 2026 season with a hand injury, but was a third-team All-ACC player in 2025. In that season, he hit .240 while adding 12 home runs and 52 RBIs. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

6/1: Infielder Jason Fultz Jr. has entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon after just one season with the Tigers. A typical third baseman, Fultz finished the season hitting .231 with one home run and 13 RBIs. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

6/1: Left-handed pitcher Talan Bell is entering the transfer portal, as confirmed by multiple sources. After being injured for a majority of his freshman season, he had an ERA of 7.82 while striking out 23 batters in 25.1 innings pitched. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.