Which Clemson Baseball Players Could Leave For 2026 MLB Draft?

As 64 college baseball teams prepare for the NCAA Tournament this upcoming week, the Clemson Tigers have to focus on something different: roster retention.

The disappointing 2026 season saw the Tigers bow out in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Notre Dame, and head coach Erik Bakich will look to make the necessary improvements to a roster that couldn’t put it together all season. However, there could be some pieces that he is expecting back who could head to the pros.

Based on recent projections for the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft, as well as a general feel, here are the Tigers who could forego their time at Clemson and declare heading into this summer.

General note: We will be leaving out top Clemson high school commits and seniors who will go to the draft due to them being out of eligibility.

Aidan Knaak, RHP

Clemson ace Aidan Knaak had two All-ACC selections in his first two seasons as a Tiger. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior has one year of eligibility remaining, but Knaak has the numbers to hear his name called within the first four rounds of the MLB Draft in several weeks.

Being an All-ACC selection in his first two seasons as a Tiger, he finished 2026 with a 5.81 ERA and a 2-6 record, both being the worst of his career at Clemson. However, he’s done enough within his time to have scouts see the potential that he has as a strikeout artist. He had over 100 strikeouts as a freshman and sophomore, the only player in program history to do so.

Perfect Game has Knaak as the No. 132 prospect on its 2026 draft board, and the money he would get could compete with what Clemson is giving him. The Fort Myers, Florida, native has a choice to make: have a bounce-back year with the Tigers and potentially lower his stock, or bet on a professional baseball team to mold him into a multi-year starter at the highest level of baseball.

Jarren Purify, Infielder

Clemson infielder Jarren Purify was one of the Tigers' most important all-around players from the last three seasons. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purify was asked about his future last week following Clemson’s loss to the Fighting Irish, and the draft is certainly one of the choices that is in front of him.

“If that’s the draft for me, if that’s coming back to Clemson for a fourth year, I’m open to all options,” Purify said on Tuesday night.

The infielder was one of the Tigers’ main leaders over the course of the season, breaking his hand in March and his absence was visible. He finished 2026 slashing .344/.454/.988 while being one of Clemson’s best defenders and baserunners. He has the tools to be a solid prospect next season; it will just be a matter of the best decision for the Detroit native.

Perfect Game has Purify ranked as the No. 144 player in the draft if he decides to stay. However, Bakich will make a strong push to keep his second baseman around Doug Kingsmore Stadium for his final season as a collegiate athlete. Only time will tell to see what prevails.

Justin LeGuernic, LHP

Clemson lefty Justin LeGuernic led the bullpen in innings pitched in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it was to pick up a save or eat up innings, LeGuernic was one of Bakich’s go-to arms throughout the season. He finished third on the team in innings pitched with 40.1, the most of relievers, while recording three saves on the season.

It’s caught the eye of ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, who actually put LeGuernic at No. 151 of his MLB Draft rankings last week. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior got better with each season that he had in Tigertown, finishing with a 4-2 record while holding a 4.69 ERA. Of those 19 games that he played in 2026, six of those had games with three or more innings pitched, showing his versatility.

Again, similar to Knaak, it’s as if LeGuernic wants to invest in his mechanics to a professional team, or come back to Clemson to try to be one of its top relievers once again. The portal opens in June, meaning a decision will most likely be made following Bakich’s plan for next season when it comes to his arms.

Drew Titsworth, RHP

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich will have to wait to see if one of his top relievers, Drew Titsworth, will return for 2027. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Speaking of arms, Titsworth is more of a shot-in-the-dark pick here, but some projections have his name when it comes to various draft boards.

Perfect Game put Titsworth as the No. 299 prospect in the draft. It means that if he decides to forego his senior year, it will be due to betting on the facilities that the professional and minor league teams will provide him.

He entered this season with an injury, but finished 2026 with a 4-3 record while holding a 5.09 ERA. The Frankemuth, Michigan, native struck out 43 batters in 15 games this past season, starting in five games. He had a standout year in 2025, recording a 4.18 ERA while pitching in more than 54 innings and was 5-1.

I would expect him to be back to help lead a strong Clemson bullpen with plenty of young pieces, let alone be a starter if the Tigers need it. However, don’t consider it out of the ordinary if he decides to look for professional opportunities instead.