Clemson's Erik Bakich Provides Injury Update on Jarren Purify

With the Clemson Tigers already on a rough skid, losing seven of their last 10 after starting 15-1 on the year, more unfortunate news has hit the clubhouse.

Following Tuesday night’s devastating 10-9 loss to Coastal Carolina, head coach Erik Bakich gave an update on second baseman Jarren Purify’s injury, confirming that he suffered a broken hand after being hit by a fastball during game two of the three-game series against Notre Dame over the weekend.

“He’s got a fracture on the pinky side of his hand, took a fastball on a hit by pitch,” Bakich said. “The good news of the bad situation is that it’s not displaced, it doesn’t require surgery — just the bone needs to heal. So it’ll be splinted or casted… we’re all sprinkling in the wish dust on the quick healing process.”

When speaking about the actual timetable for his recovery and/or when fans will see him on the field again, Bakich will take the usual approach of easing him back in after a few weeks.

“He’ll probably be back out in a couple of weeks, pinch running, and maybe, hopefully, a couple weeks after that he’ll be back in the lineup playing,” Bakich continued. “He’s certainly a huge part of our deal here.”

As Bakich said, Purify is a huge part of this team, and his absence will definitely hurt, but not in just one way. The 5-foot-10 junior is one of the most complete all-around players and was on pace to match, if not better, his numbers from his sophomore breakout season in 2025.

As the leadoff hitter through 23 starts, Purify was batting .333 (fourth-best on the team) with 13 RBIs, six doubles and two homers while boasting an OPS of .921. Alongside Tryston McCladdie, he’s also the best baserunner on the squad, stealing 10-of-14.

Defensively, Purify has not been without, as his three errors and .962 fielding percentage on the season are a blemish, but the broader context also matters here. Clemson ranks in the bottom 50 of all of college baseball in fielding percentage (.960), a team-wide issue that long predates any one player’s struggles. Six other Tigers already have three or more errors on the year, with first baseman Luke Gaffney and shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger each totaling six.

In that light, losing Purify doesn’t just sting offensively; it adds yet another variable to a defensive unit that is already fragile and one that can ill afford any more instability.