Clemson loses 2 players to transfer portal
CLEMSON, S.C. — It did not take long for Clemson baseball players to start jumping into the transfer portal after head coach Monte Lee was dismissed.
Less than 24 hours after athletic director Graham Neff announced Lee would not return to coach at Clemson, two players entered their name into the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Outfielder Dylan Brewer and catcher Jonathan French are both in the transfer portal, All Clemson confirmed.
Brewer, a redshirt sophomore, played in 111 games over the last three seasons, including 102 starts. This past year, he hit .208 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. He also stole 7 of 8 bases.
French is also a redshirt freshman. The catcher redshirted in 2020 but played a lot in each of the last two seasons for the Tigers.
During his Clemson career, French played in 75 games, while starting 64 of them. In 2022, he hit .217 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. He had a slug percentage of .428.