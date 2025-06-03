Clemson Outfielder Dominic Listi Wraps up College Career Built on Consistency
Outfielder Dominic Listi walked off the baseball field for the last time on Sunday and even though Listi spent a lone season in a Tiger uniform, it was impactful for both the team and himself.
As a Tiger he had a career-best on base average of .507 which was contributed to by being hit by 30 pitchers, also a career-high. Listi contributed 62 runs with another 47 RBIs on a season batting average of .310.
His collegiate career started at a Division III school, North Central in Illinois. He spent four years at NCC before he transferred to Indiana State. During his first year at North Central he didn’t see the field much. However in his following three seasons he played in 137 games and batted an average of .355.
His consistency at North Central ultimately brought him to his dream of playing, and impacting, a Division I program.
During his one year at Indiana State he saw the field time in 59 games. In his 216 at bats he had 70 hits with an additional 31RBIs.
As he walks away from the game he had a respectable college career. His overall batting average was .338 with 287 runs scored and 193 RBIs. He appeared in an impressive total of 266 games in a span of six seasons.
Listi took to social media to sing his praise for the program with the Tigers' team. "You changed my life & gave me the best year of baseball I've ever bee a part of." he wrote.
Jon Blau of the Post-Courier also put some context on Listi's impact in just one season.
He isn't the only player preparing to leave the program, though after six seasons he's out of eligibility. One star, outfielder Cam Cannarella, has played three years at Clemson and is expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft in July. Even though he has another year of college eligibility, he is widely expected to start his professional career.
The Clemson baseball program is clearly a tight knit group. Many tears were shed as multiple players left Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the final time. The boys will be bonded for life even though they came up short in their quest for the College World Series as baseball has always been more than just a game.