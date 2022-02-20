Clemson Records Sweep in Walk-off Fashion

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson completed a three-game sweep of Indiana Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, as Bryar Hawkins' sacrifice fly to right field scored Ben Blackwell in the bottom of the 10th inning for the walk-off win and a 5-4 victory.

"It was not necessarily always pretty, but it was a very hard fought game," Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. "It is great to see Bryar Hawkins come up there with a huge at-bat to win the game for us."

Caden Grice, who came on in relief of Jay Dill in the 10th inning, got the win for the Tigers on the mound. Grice played the first nine innings in right field. It was his first career win at Clemson.

"I just stayed focused and kept myself calm and controlling my breath. It is just stuff I have worked on with our mental guy (Cory Shaffer)," Grice said. "Ultimately, he has prepared me really well for situations like that. I knew I had the stuff to get us through that inning."

The Tigers (3-0) brought in the winning run after Blackwell led off their 10th inning with a base hit to centerfield. Dylan Brewer then singled to right field before Cooper Ingle hit into a fielder’s choice to set up Hawkins’ game-winning sacrifice.

"I was just trying to see the fastball up. See any pitch up," Hawkins said. "When Monte actually came and talked to me, that is actually what he came and told me. He said, 'Take a couple of deep breaths and see the ball up.' I saw the fastball up and I got enough of the barrel on it."

Clemson could have won the game in the ninth inning after loading the bases with two outs following an infield single by pinch hitter Tyler Corbitt. However, Max Wagner struck out looking on a pitch from Braydon Tucker. It marked the third time the Tigers left the bases loaded in the game. They also left the bases jammed in the sixth and seventh innings.

Besides doing what he did on the mound, Grice also led the Tigers at the plate. He tallied three RBIs on two hits, including a 413-foot bomb to right field in the third inning. His two-run homer gave Clemson a 3-2 lead at the time.

Indiana (0-3) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning. However, Clemson tied things up in the bottom of the seventh inning when Tyler Corbitt drew an RBI walk to score Hawkins with two outs.

Key Play: Indiana loaded the bases on Caden Grice with two outs in the top of the 10th inning after getting two walks, a fielder’s choice and an infield hit. But the lefty came up big and got Samuel Morrison to hit into a fielder’s choice at short to end the threat. The Hoosiers left the bases loaded for the third time in the game.

Player of the Game: Indiana centerfielder Bobby Whalen had a great day at the ballpark on Sunday. Besides going 4-for-6 at the plate with a double, while scoring one run, Whalen also played a heck of a game in centerfield. In the second inning, he went up and robbed Billy Amick of a home run. He also tracked down two more shots from Caden Grice and Ben Blackwell. Blackwell's came on the first at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Coach’s decision: With Clemson holding a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Clemson reliever Jackson Lindley is pulled after giving up a two-out walk to Indiana’s Tyler Doanes. Reliever Ryan Ammons comes in and hits Phillip Glasser and then gives up a double to Bobby Whalen, scoring Doanes. Ammons then walked Matthew Ellis before Alex Edmondson was called on to relieve Ammons with the bases loaded. Edmondson gave up a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Vecrumba, allowing the Hoosiers to take a 4-3 lead at the time.

Stat of the game: Indiana issued 12 more walks on Sunday. In three games, Hoosiers’ pitching issued 36 walks.

Injuries: Reserve pitcher Rob Hughes missed the game due to an arm injury. Outfielder Will Taylor is also out with a knee injury.

Up Next: Clemson will host the College of Charleston on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.