Clemson Star Sets MLB Career High in Strikeouts but Suffers Injury
Carson Spiers had an up-and-down weekend for the Cincinnati Reds as they headed into the All-Star break.
It ended on a down note, as the Reds moved the former Clemson Tigers closer to the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a shoulder impingement.
The good news for Spiers is that he had an MRI on the shoulder and it came back clean. Cincinnati believes he’ll only have to miss one start, thanks in part to the four-day break due to the All-Star Game. The Reds don’t play again until Friday.
The better news is that he spent his last outing wowing the crowd at Great American Ballpark.
Spiers, a right-hander, struck out a career-high nine hitters during their win over the Miami Marlins.
In the first two innings of the game he was utterly dominant, striking out each of the first six Marlins hitters he faced.
Cincinnati first called up Spiers in April of this season, sent him back to Triple-A Louisville a week later, and then recalled him in May, only to send him back 10 days later.
On June 9, the Reds called him back again for some long relief and then committed to slipping him into the starting rotation.
His first start on June 17 was auspicious, as he made it against Pittsburgh rookie phenom and National League All-Star Game starter Paul Skenes. The Pirates won the game.
But, a week later, he got another shot against Pittsburgh, this time against Bailey Falter, and claimed his first Major League win.
Spiers has won three of his last four starts going into the break. Combined with his relief work, he is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA, 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 47 innings.
He’s made huge improvement since his stint with Cincinnati last season. He appeared in four games, with two starts, going 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA. He struck out 12 and walked seven in 13 innings.
Spiers signed with the Reds as a free agent in 2020 when the MLB draft was just five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a standout career at Greenville (S.C.) high school in both football and baseball, Spiers committed to Clemson and played baseball for three seasons.
He emerged as the Tigers’ full-time closer in 2019 and finished his career with a 7-7 record with a 2.47 ERA, 19 saves and 103 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.
He also spent time with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2018, where he had a 0.84 ERA.