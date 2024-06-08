Clemson Students Build ‘Rowdiest’ Section Without Being Inside Stadium
Getting a seat to the Clemson Baseball Super Regional is difficult. There are limited tickets and plenty of people who want them. In fact, getting tickets to any Tiger baseball game is challenging, especially for college students.
With No. 6 Clemson taking on the Florida Gators this weekend, in a bid to make their first College World Series since 2010, Clemson is buzzing with school spirit. Everyone wants to go to the game and watch Clemson take the best of three series. It's just not possible for everyone to get a ticket so, the college students came up with a solution.
Putting their resourcefulness to use, a group of college kids figured out how to watch the games for free while experiencing the feel of "tailgating."
From the balcony of a campus building, the rowdiest crowd can be heard and seen cheering for their favorite Clemson Tiger Baseball team.
Fox Carolina Sports reported showing video of the wild and crazy bunch cheering the Tigers on from just a small distance away from the actual stadium. It seems these fans have the best of both worlds.
One of the "rally" attendees stated that they have the best view of the game while also being able to consume alcohol - something that is not permitted inside Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
So, with coolers in tow, the students are enjoying every minute with just one small problem. They don't have a seating area. Once again they find solutions. Portable folding chairs and coolers serve as their seats while they take turns standing and cheering.
Described as a "classic college experience," memories are being made that will last a lifetime for these students. Gathering together, enjoying baseball, sipping on some cold drinks, being rowdy and cheering for the home team - Clemson style.
Everyone is invited to the party, maybe with just one exception - fans of the opponents need not apply. This space is saved for Clemson Tiger fans!
See the Clemson fans in action here.