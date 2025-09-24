Clemson Tigers Baseball Set to Host Alabama Crimson Tide
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson baseball program begins its fall training season this weekend and concludes the fall training season with multiple events from Oct. 23-26, including Fall Ball Fan Fest at DKS with a game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Admission for all seats, which are general admission, for the 12-inning game is $10 and available HERE. Clemson University students can receive free admission HERE.
The game takes place during one of Clemson football’s open weekends and features a Fan Fest on the practice field behind the right-field fence. A game ticket is required to access that area. Fans can enjoy games, food trucks, inflatables and more on the practice field as well as food and beverages for sale inside the stadium. There is no live video, radio broadcast or live stats available for the game.
On Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., the Tigers play the Savannah Bananas in an exhibition at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The event was created by the Bananas’ organization exclusively for its K Club members.
On Friday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., Clemson will treat kids (ages 6-12) to free batting practice (costumes required) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the fourth year in a row. Kids can meet their favorite Tiger players and coaches. To register for free, click HERE.
On Sunday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., the program will support a fundraiser for former Tiger Tyler Corbitt (2022,23), who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, at Boscobel Golf Club in Pendleton, S.C. To participate, click HERE. For more information on Corbitt’s battle with cancer, click HERE.
The 2025 Tigers totaled 45 wins under Head Coach Erik Bakich, the third straight year the program won 44+ games, one of only two schools that can make that claim. Clemson also hosted a regional for the third year in a row, also one of only two schools that can make that claim.
Clemson has 20 returning lettermen from the 2025 team, including junior righthander Aidan Knaak, a two-time, First-Team All-ACC selection. He is the first Tiger pitcher in history to earn First-Team All-ACC honors in each of his first two seasons.
The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against Army West Point on Friday, Feb. 13 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The full schedule will be released later in the fall. Follow Clemson baseball on X for updates.