Clemson Tigers Baseball Staggered by Sweep Against NC State Wolfpack
The No. 2 Clemson Tigers have appeared to be on cruise control this season. Well, the cruise ended this weekend.
The Tigers, who had not lost an ACC series this season, went to NC State and were swept by the Wolfpack in three games, meaning the Tigers are most likely going to fall from their No. 2 perch in every poll.
The Tigers dropped to 36-10 overall and 13-8 in ACC play. The Wolfpack, ranked No. 25 in the country, improved to 30-12 overall and 15-6 in the ACC.
This is the first time this season that Clemson has lost three games in a row.
NC State opened the series by setting the tone with a 14-4 victory in a game that lasted eight innings due to the mercy rule. The Wolfpack got the better of Clemson ace Aidan Knaak (6-1), as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs and one walk with two strikeouts in four innings pitched. It was his first loss of the season.
Central to the victory for NC State was Brayden Fraasman, who went 5-for-5 with two homers and seven RBIs.
Clemson’s Collin Priest and Andrew Ciufo each hit a home run in the loss.
The Tigers lost the second game, 8-3, in spite of a home run from Priest for the second straight game. Jacob Jarrell led off the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the year.
But the offense wasn’t enough. Clemson started Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (4-1) and he suffered his first career loss, as he yielded eight hits, four runs and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.
Clemson’s offense had no answer for NC State starter Heath Andrew, who struck out nine Tigers in six innings.
NC State won the finale, 4-1, as the Wolfpack’s Alex Sosa’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and led them to the victory.
The Tigers’ only offense came from a solo home run by Jarren Purify. Clemson starting pitcher B.J. Bailey (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, three runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
Clemson does not have a mid-week game in the upcoming week, but they will head to Tallahassee, Fla., for a critical three-game series with the Florida State Seminoles that starts on Friday. FSU leads the ACC standings.