Clemson Tigers Baseball Star Linked To AL West Team in MLB Mock Draft
First, Clemson Tigers outfielder Cam Cannarella needs to get healthy from surgery for his torn labrum, which happened last month. He revealed after the season that he played nearly the entire 2024 season with the injury.
Second, his goal is to return to help get the Tigers back to the College World Series.
Third, he could end up being one of the top selections in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together a mock draft for next year’s first round, which is 11 months from now. Cannarella figured prominently in this mock, as he ended up being selected No. 3 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.
The draft order isn’t set and won’t be set until the MLB winter meetings in December when they hold the draft lottery.
The Angels are pointed toward missing the playoffs again and figure to be a part of that lottery.
The only players selected ahead of him were Ethan Holliday, the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday, who went No. 1 overall to the Colorado Rockies; and Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette, who went No. 2 overall to the Miami Marlins.
Cannarella, who is considered a Top 10 prospects for next year’s draft by D1 Baseball, was invited to take part in the USA Collegiate National Team training camp this summer, along with teammate and right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak.
He was a highly-productive part of the Tigers’ offense last year. He batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games and battled an injury for much of the season. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an All-American.
In his two-year collegiate career, Cannarella has batted .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games.
Clemson went 44-16 last season, won the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claimed the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.
That team produced five draft picks last month, but none were selected in the first round.
Infielder Blake Wright went in the fourth round to the Colorado Rockies, while pitcher Austin Gordon also went in the fourth round to the Los Angeles Angels.
In the fifth round, outfielder Will Taylor went to the Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Tristan Smith went to the Cincinnati Reds. Clemson’s last selection was pitcher Rocco Reid, who went in the 15th round to the Arizona Diamondbacks.