Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Mike Trout, Nick Kurtz, Braves Star)

What better way to close out the weekend than hitting a few long shot bets?

That’s what I’m attempting to do on Sunday in Major League Baseball, as there are a few home run player props that I’m targeting, including a +411 pick for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Betting on home run props can be tricky, but there are often solid payouts associated with these plays. For example, there are two players north of 4/1 that I’m eyeing on Sunday, and both have extremely favorable matchups.

There’s also a red-hot slugger for the A’s that could be worth a look at a shorter price, as he’s left the yard three times in the past week.

Here’s a breakdown of all three home run props I’m betting on Sunday afternoon.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, May 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+465)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has dominated right-handed pitching in the 2026 season, and he’s a great bet against Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello.

This season, Bello has a 6.46 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in eight outings. He’s pitched better in his last two appearances, but Bello still ranks in the sixth percentile in expected ERA in the 2026 season.

Harris is hitting .343 with a .931 OPS and six of his eight home runs in the 2026 season against right-handed pitching. The star outfielder has just one homer over the last two weeks – which is why he’s set at +465 – but he’s still hitting .308 for the entire 2026 season.

I’ll gladly take a shot on Harris against Bello and a Boston bullpen that has given up 20 homers in 2026.

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+229)

A’s slugger Nick Kurtz has been on fire as of late, hitting .370 over the last two weeks and .400 over the last week, homering three times in his last six games.

Kurtz had an awesome 2025 season, homering 36 times, but he only left the yard five times in the 2026 campaign. Still, I’m buying him to stay hot against the San Francisco Giants and righty Adrian Houser on Sunday.

Houser has a 5.79 ERA in the 2026 season, allowing eight home runs in eight appearances for San Fran.

Kurtz is hitting .290 with seven of his eight homers against right-handed pitchers, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for the A’s youngster as he looks to keep his red-hot May going.

Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+411)

Angels star Mike Trout enters Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers with 11 home runs, including nine against right-handed pitching.

Trout has a .908 OPS against righties, but his home run odds have dropped to +411 since he’s slumping over the last week (.143 batting average).

Still, I’m betting on a bounce-back showing from Trout against Dodgers righty Roki Sasaki, who has allowed nine home runs in seven appearances this season, posting a 5.88 ERA in the process.

Trout still has four homers over the last four weeks, and he’s clearly been better against right-handed arms – when it comes to his power – in 2026. He’s worth a look in this series finale on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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