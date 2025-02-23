Clemson Tigers Baseball Sweeps Saturday Invitational Doubleheader
The Clemson Tigers baseball team swept through the second day of the Clemson Invitational at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-1) defeated the North Carolina A&T Aggies, 12-7, in the first game, followed by a 4-3 victory over the VCU Rams in the second game.
The victory over the Aggies required at least one hit from every Tigers starter and a rally from a 6-3 deficit before Clemson pulled away with the victory.
In fact, the game started with a three-run first inning by the Tigers, as MLB prospect Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single and Tristan Bissetta ripped a two-run single.
All that did was fuel North Carolina A&T, as the Aggies scored a whopping six runs in the top of the third.
Andrew Tinsley hit a lead-off home run off Clemson starter Jacob McGovern. After that, his Aggies teammates poured it on, as AJ Jones and Jason Campo each had two-RBI singles.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Tigers answered with five runs to take the lead for good. Collin Priest drove in a run with a single. Jack Crighton drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. Josh Paino drove in a run with a bases-loaded single, followed by a run-scoring passed ball and an RBI single by Tryston McCladdie.
McCladdie later had a sacrifice fly and Luke Gaffney hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot.
Clemson reliever Nathan Dvorsky (2-0) earned the win in 2.1 innings, during which he gave up two hits and two earned runs.
The Tigers beat VCU, 6-2, on Friday, so Saturday’s second game was a rematch, and it was much closer.
Clemson started Ethan Darden and he earned his first win of the season. He went six innings, giving up six hits, two runs (earned) and three walks. He also struck out three. Reed Garris earned a save with three innings of one-hit, one-run relief.
Clemson took control of the game in the third inning, as they scored all four of their runs. Dominic Listi drove in a run on a single, with McCladdie driving in two runs on a double. The Tigers scored their final run on a wild pitch.
The Rams scattered their runs throughout the game and made it a 4-43 game in the eighth inning. But Garris shut the door in the ninth.
Sunday’s slate at the Clemson Invitational includes a 10 a.m. contest between VCU and North Carolina A&T, with the Tigers facing the Aggies at 2 p.m. Justin LeGuernic, a left-hander, will start for Clemson on Sunday against North Carolina A&T’s right-hander Mekai Griffin.