Clemson Tigers Baseball Wins All Four Games in Home Invitational
The Clemson Tigers continued to roll through its home games this weekend, as they defeated the North Carolina A&T Aggies, 4-2, on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
By winning the finale, the Tigers (6-1) won all four games in the Clemson Invitational, sweeping the Aggies and the VCU Rams in two games each.
The Tigers didn’t get away from the Aggies easily, though they built an early 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Jarren Purify and a solo home run by Tryston McCladdie, which was the first home run of his career.
McCladdie was the only Clemson player with two hits on Sunday, as he went 2-for-4 with the RBI.
North Carolina A&T answered in the seventh inning, tying the game with a two RBI double by Enrique Wood, their leadoff hitter who had one of only three hits in the game for NC A&T.
The Tigers scored a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to win the game. Dominic Listi, who batted leadoff for Clemson, hit an RBI double down the left-field line for his only hit of the game.
Then, in the eighth, Purify hit his second sacrifice fly of the game, giving him two RBI without a hit in four plate appearances.
Justin LeGuernic turned in a great start for Clemson, even though he didn’t factor in the decision. His six innings was a career-long. He only allowed one hit, walked four and struck out a career-best six hitters.
He was in line for the win until the Aggies tagged reliever Hudson Lee for two runs to tie the game. Joe Allen claimed his first win of the year as he worked 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and striking out five.
Clemson is two weeks into the season, and it has already played three power conference teams, all of which took place at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on opening weekend. The Tigers suffered their only loss of the season during the event.
Clemson has a home game on Tuesday against Winthrop before it starts its annual Palmetto Series with South Carolina. The Tigers will host on Friday, with the second game moving to a neutral site in Greenville, S.C. and the finale played at Columbia, S.C. on Sunday.
The Tigers are still three weeks away from the start of ACC action when it hosts Notre Dame for a three-game series from March 14-16.