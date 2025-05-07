Clemson Tigers Drop Another Contest to Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The Clemson Tigers' recent woes continue on the diamond with a mid-week loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Tuesday.
It was a hard-fought contest between two ranked programs, but for the second time this season, the Tigers came out on the losing end. It marks the team's seventh loss over their last 10 games, and the Chanticleers have officially swept Clemson in their two-game season series after winning the first contest back on March 25.
The Tigers now have only six games left to solidify their standing in the Atlantic Coast Conference and to make sure that they are still nationally ranked come the season's end. That is easier said than done, however, as the first three will come against the Duke Blue Devils, who hold the same 14-10 record in conference play as Clemson.
Clemson Tigers' Standouts From Tuesday's Contest
Second baseman Tryston McCladdie had the best performance on offense for the Tigers. The second baseman went 3-for-4 in the game with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. McCladdie is now batting .287/.393/.511 on the year with five home runs, 19 RBI, and 23 runs scored. He has not played enough to qualify for any leaderboards, but his OPS of .903 would rank fourth on the team if he had.
There was not much to write home about on the pitching side, as Clemson went with a bullpen game for this contest. Nathan Dvorsky got the start, his first of the year, and went two innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He now holds a 6.87 ERA on the year across 18 1/3 innings.
The next game for the Tigers will be against the Blue Devils on Friday at Doug Kinmore Stadium. The first pitch is currently scheduled for 6:00 PM EST.