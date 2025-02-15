Clemson Tigers Kick Off Season With Win Despite Missing Key Member
The Clemson Tigers (1-0) took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) in their 2025 season debut on the diamond. The No. 8 Tigers put the game away in a 6-5 final with Luke Gaffney, Dominic Listi and Jarren Purify leading the team offensively.
Clemson and the Cowboys are in Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field, but the Tigers are missing a key member of their roster.
Head coach Erik Bakich was serving time for a two-game suspension that followed him from the end of the 2024 campaign. He was not allowed in the stadium, missing Clemson's first-ever game played on an MLB field.
Bakich was unable to coach his team in person, but he did join as an on-air guest with the local radio station.
Despite Bakich's absence, his team crawled back from a 4-1 deficit after some major swings from Listi and Josh Paino. Cam Cannarella and Tristan Bissetta had a bit of tough luck on the plate, each swinging 0-4. Overall hitting for both teams was at .200.
Defensively, the Tigers threw for some impressive numbers, closing out crucial late-game innings. Nathan Dvorsky pitched a perfect seventh inning and Lucas Mahlstedt record the save with two innings pitched.
Mahlstedt and Dvorsky could carry the team through the entire season with the effort and efficiency they displayed in this first matchup.
Both teams were evenly matched in the field, with Oklahoma recording a .968 fielding percentage and Clemson recording a .971.
The showdown is set to last for a total of three days and the Tigers will face off against No. 12 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. This will be the final game that Bakich must sit out and then he can rejoin his crew for Sunday's game against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Wildcats will need to find a way to shutdown Clemson's fiery defense for any chance at a decent game behind the plate. The Tigers are looking to build off of their momentum from last season and will be hard pressed to pull of any and all early-season wins before conference play begins.
With the new changes from the ACC concerning the championship tournament, Clemson will have good momentum rolling into the postseason if they continue their domination throughout gameplay.
Having Bakich back against the Rebels could push the Tigers to make informed decisions earlier in the game to avoid any late-inning pushes.