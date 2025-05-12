Clemson Tigers' Late-Season Struggles Continue Against Duke Blue Devils
While they still have the most overall wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Clemson Tigers' struggles down the stretch have now seen them drop their third consecutive series, this time to the Duke Blue Devils.
The Tigers exit the weekend with a 38-15 record overall and a 15-12 mark in ACC play, which finds them sitting seventh in the league behind the Florida State Seminoles, NC State Wolfpack, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers.
The weekend looked promising for Clemson after a 9-7 victory on Friday night, but they were outscored 23-14 across the next two games. They now only have one opportunity left to snap this current streak of series losses.
Duke jumped out early in Game 1 with two runs in the first inning, but a six-run barrage from the Tigers in the fourth and a three-run inning in the eighth was too much to handle for the visitors.
Center fielder Cam Cannarella led the charge offensively in that contest, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a hit by pitch. Aidan Knack earned the win, his seventh of the year, after going 5 1/3 innings where he allowed only three runs, two earned, and eight strikeouts.
Clemson's offense continued to pour on the runs on Saturday, scoring six in the first, three in the seventh and one in the ninth. But their 10 runs was not enough to hold off the Blue Devils' 15.
First baseman Luke Gaffney led the way offensively in that contest with a 3-for-5 showing at the plate with a double and an RBI. Drew Titsworth went three innings and allowed three runs, but it was Jacob McGovern who took the loss, his first of the year, after allowing six unearned runs in the seventh inning, of the 10 Duke scored, which gave them the lead they would not surrender.
On Senior Day, the Tigers jumped out to another early lead, scoring two in the second, but only managed to score another two runs in the ninth while allowing eight.
Gaffney was the offensive leader again on Sunday, this time going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI. B.J. Bailey started the game and took the loss, his fourth of the year, after allowing seven runs over 4 2/3 innings while striking out two.
Clemson's final regular-season series comes on the road next weekend against the Pittsburgh Panthers. With three games left, the team still has an opportunity to right the ship before heading into the ACC Tournament.