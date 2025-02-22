Clemson Tigers Overrun VCU Rams in Baseball Invitational Opener
The Clemson Tigers struck first and received a strong performance from pitcher Aidan Knaak as they defeated the VCU Rams, 6-2, in the opener of the Clemson Invitational at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers (3-1) had just five hits off VCU pitching, led by starter Cade Dressler. But Clemson made the most of it as five different players had one hit.
Clemson took a 2-0 lead in the second as Jack Crighton’s RBI double scored Jacob Jarrell and moved Tristan Bissetta to third base. Jarren Purify then scored Bissetta on a sacrifice fly to center field.
After VCU cut the lead by a run, Clemson pushed the lead back to 3-1 with an RBI single from Josh Paino, which scored Dominic Listi.
The Rams scored their other run on a home run by Sean Swenson in the fourth inning. But from there Clemson kept VCU off the scoreboard.
Clemson took control of the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Listi doubled and drove in Purify. Then, Luke Gaffney grounded out but drove in Andrew Ciufo from third base to put Clemson ahead, 5-2.
Gaffney wrapped up the scoring in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Purify.
Knaak won his first game of the season, as the sophomore allowed three hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two. He allowed one home run and threw 87 pitches before he yielded to the bullpen.
Drew Titsworth claimed his first save of the season, as he pitched four innings for the Tigers to wrap up the game. He allowed two hits and no runs, along with five strikeouts.
The Clemson Invitational will continue Saturday as the Tigers face North Carolina A&T at noon and then VCU again at 4 p.m. Left-hander Ethan Darden will start Saturday’s doubleheader for the Tigers against North Carolina A&T’s Angel Ortiz. The Tigers haven’t set the starter for the second game with VCU, but they will face right-hander Brian Yetter.
Sunday’s slate includes a 10 a.m. contest between VCU and North Carolina A&T, with the Tigers facing the Aggies at 2 p.m. Justin LeGuernic, a left-hander, will start for Clemson on Sunday against North Carolina A&T’s right-hander Mekai Griffin.