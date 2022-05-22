Clemson Will Enter ACC Tournament With Well Rested Bullpen

CLEMSON, S.C.- Monte Lee could not have asked for much better from his starting pitchers in Clemson's sweep of Boston College.

Billy Barlow turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday in the series finale and at an opportune time, as Clemson is still fighting for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

"It all starts with Billy Barlow, he was outstanding," Lee said, "His best start of the season. We needed to get him over that threshold of the fifth inning and he was able to do that. So I was really proud of Billy. Pitched to contact, pounded the strike zone, no walks, six complete innings."

Mack Anglin and Geoffrey Gilbert also gave the Tigers quality starts in the first two games, something Clemson desperately needed after the 17-2 drubbing at the hands of Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night.

"I'm really proud of our pitching staff," Lee said. "I mean again, we had the game that we had Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, we turn around and pitch the way we pitched this weekend, I think that says a lot about our kids just how resilient they are. You know how much confidence they have in themselves that you know we could have a really tough game and be able to move on from it and play really good baseball."

Clemson will now head to Charlotte as the No. 12 seed and a part of Pool A, along with No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 8 seed North Carolina. Two teams the Tigers have yet to face this season.

With all three of his starting pitchers able to pitch into the sixth inning, and with the Tigers set to begin ACC Tournament play as early as Tuesday, Lee's team should have a well-rested bullpen.

"I mean, we were able to get quality starts this week and out of all three starters," Lee said. "And we're able to pitch our guys in short spurts out of the bullpen. So depending upon whether we play on Tuesday or Wednesday, the ACC tournament, everybody should be ready to go. We didn't feel like we had to tax anybody out of the bullpen over the course of this weekend."