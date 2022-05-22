Skip to main content
Clemson Will Enter ACC Tournament With Well Rested Bullpen

Clemson Will Enter ACC Tournament With Well Rested Bullpen

After getting quality starts from all three starting pitchers in a sweep of Boston College, Clemson will head to Charlotte and the ACC Tournament with a well-rested bullpen.

Jason Priester All Clemson

After getting quality starts from all three starting pitchers in a sweep of Boston College, Clemson will head to Charlotte and the ACC Tournament with a well-rested bullpen.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Monte Lee could not have asked for much better from his starting pitchers in Clemson's sweep of Boston College.

Billy Barlow turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday in the series finale and at an opportune time, as Clemson is still fighting for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

"It all starts with Billy Barlow, he was outstanding," Lee said, "His best start of the season. We needed to get him over that threshold of the fifth inning and he was able to do that. So I was really proud of Billy. Pitched to contact, pounded the strike zone, no walks, six complete innings."

Mack Anglin and Geoffrey Gilbert also gave the Tigers quality starts in the first two games, something Clemson desperately needed after the 17-2 drubbing at the hands of Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Valerie Cagle.jfif

Clemson Tigers are 1 Win from a Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball is one win from winning a championship. The Tigers advanced to the Clemson Regional Finals on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Auburn in Game 3 of the regional. They now await the winner of Game 5 in the championship round which begins at noon from McWhorter Stadium.

16 hours ago
Jonathan French

Clemson Still has 'Work to do' to Lock Down NCAA Tournament Bid

While Monte Lee and Clemson know for sure they're headed to the ACC tournament next week in Charlotte, a postseason beyond that is still unknown.

18 hours ago
Billy Barlow

Clemson Completes Sweep of Boston College With Shutout Win Over Eagles

Clemson shut out Boston College 5-0 on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Eagles.

20 hours ago

"I'm really proud of our pitching staff," Lee said. "I mean again, we had the game that we had Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, we turn around and pitch the way we pitched this weekend, I think that says a lot about our kids just how resilient they are. You know how much confidence they have in themselves that you know we could have a really tough game and be able to move on from it and play really good baseball."

Clemson will now head to Charlotte as the No. 12 seed and a part of Pool A, along with No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 8 seed North Carolina. Two teams the Tigers have yet to face this season.

With all three of his starting pitchers able to pitch into the sixth inning, and with the Tigers set to begin ACC Tournament play as early as Tuesday, Lee's team should have a well-rested bullpen.

"I mean, we were able to get quality starts this week and out of all three starters," Lee said. "And we're able to pitch our guys in short spurts out of the bullpen. So depending upon whether we play on Tuesday or Wednesday, the ACC tournament, everybody should be ready to go. We didn't feel like we had to tax anybody out of the bullpen over the course of this weekend."

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Valerie Cagle.jfif
Softball

Clemson Tigers are 1 Win from a Championship

By Will Vandervort16 hours ago
Jonathan French
Baseball

Clemson Still has 'Work to do' to Lock Down NCAA Tournament Bid

By Brad Senkiw18 hours ago
Billy Barlow
Baseball

Clemson Completes Sweep of Boston College With Shutout Win Over Eagles

By CU Athletic Communications20 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: Latest On Clemson WR Commit Nathaniel Joseph, More Recruiting News and Notes

By JP Priester22 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Tigers in the NFL

Watson's Lawyer Says NFL's Decision on Discipline Coming Early Summer

By Brad Senkiw23 hours ago
Reed Garris, Will Taylor
Baseball

Short On Catchers, One of 'Most Selfless, Hardest Workers' On Team Steps Up for Tigers

By JP PriesterMay 21, 2022
Max Wagner.jfif
Baseball

Clemson’s Max Wagner is Chasing History

By Will VandervortMay 21, 2022
Millie Thompson.jfif
Softball

Clemson’s Millie Thompson Produces Rare Feat

By Will VandervortMay 20, 2022