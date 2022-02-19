Despite Offensive Explosion in Opening Day Win, Monte Lee Looking for Tigers to be More Efficient

CLEMSON, S.C.- There were a lot of things to like about the Tigers 9-0 win over Indiana on Opening Day.

Clemson got five no-hit innings from starter Mack Anglin. The offense pounded out nine hits and drew eight walks while scoring six runs over the first three innings of play and five of the nine total runs the Tigers pushed across the plate were manufactured.

"We did a good job of getting runners on base," head coach Monte Lee said after the win. "I mean, we had nine free 90's. We had eight walks and one hit by pitch. So we did a good job taking our walks, which is a big deal here. You know, we want disciplined approaches at the plate."

However, Clemson batters struck out 17 times on the afternoon, left 10 runners on base, and were just 3-14 with runners in scoring position. As the two teams get set to play game two of their weekend series, Lee wants to see his team be a little more disciplined at the plate.

"We did have opportunities with runners in scoring position that we chased a little bit," Lee said. "It is tough, right? I mean, when you get runners in scoring position, that's when pitchers are going to mix more, they're going to spend the ball more, and they're gonna be tougher to hit with runners in scoring position."

Jason Priester All Clemson Lee was also quick to point out that this was just one game in what is a long season, and that moving forward one of the goals is to be more efficient at the plate. "We had some opportunities to score more runs than we did," Lee said. "And look, it's a long season, right? And even though again, you know, it's a 9-0 game, I felt like we could have been more efficient on offense than we were."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!