First-Team All-MAC Third Baseman Transfers to Clemson

It’s now been over a week since the College Baseball transfer portal opened, and while the Clemson Tigers have lost almost 10 players so far, they've already welcomed four transfers in, with the latest arriving yesterday.

On Monday evening, Toledo graduate transfer Troy Sudbrook announced his commitment to Clemson via his social media. The third baseman has one year of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! I want to thank everyone at the University of Toledo for an amazing experience these last four years,” Sudbrook wrote in the post. “With that being said, I am looking forward to my graduate year and [the] next chapter.”

I am excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! I want to thank everyone at the University of Toledo for an amazing experience these last four years. With that being said, I am looking forward to my graduate year and next chapter. Go Tigers!🐅 pic.twitter.com/Exnx4cHdpB — Troy Sudbrook (@TroySudbrook) June 8, 2026

While the additions of Georgia Southern’s Bennett Edwards, JUCO product Isaac Incinelli and Bryant’s Landon White have all been great additions to the roster heading into 2027, none stand out quite like Sudbrook.

Despite flying under the radar coming out of the 2022 class, the 6-foot-3 third baseman had an extremely successful career with the Rockets over the past four years, especially in 2026.

This past season at Toledo, Sudbrook displayed one of the best bats in the country, hitting .373 in addition to 72 RBIs, 65 runs, 32 doubles, 30 walks to just 40 strikeouts across 60 games played. He also logged an elite 1.132 OPS en route to earning a First-team All-MAC selection.

The left-handed slugger led all of Division I in doubles and ranked top-20 nationally in RBIs, while posting some of the MAC's best numbers: second in OPS, third in runs, fifth in batting average, and 13 stolen bases, good for a top-25 finish in the conference.

In the field, the right-throwing redshirt junior performed well, but will need to slightly improve if he wants to help what was a poor Clemson defense this past season, logging a .962 fielding percentage and 40 assists to three errors.

With Jason Fultz Jr. already in the portal after a solid freshman year and redshirt junior Jay Dillard also departing, third base is Sudbrook's to lose heading into 2027. The path clears further with senior Tryston McCladdie likely shifting primarily back to the outfield, as he logged just 10 games at third in the past two years.

Follow along with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker to find out all of the acquisitions and departures occurring within the program during this offseason.