Former Clemson Outfielder Erupts in SEC Debut During Opening Weekend

As you might know, the Clemson Tigers kicked off their opening weekend with a home-series sweep over Army West Point, including the program's first doubleheader shutout since 2001.

But head coach Erik Bakich and the Tigers weren't the only ones enjoying a big weekend, as a former Tiger also made headlines with an electric debut for his new program out in Mississippi.

That player is Tristan Bissetta , one of several Tigers who entered the transfer portal after the program's disappointing finish to the 2025 season, ultimately landing with the Ole Miss Rebels .

In his first weekend in Oxford, the 6-foot-1 senior was one of, if not the best player on the field, finishing the series atop the Rebels' batting statistics in nearly every major category.

During a sweep over Nevada, Bissetta hit .500 across 10 at-bats, smashing one home run, a three-run double and three singles to go with five total runs and seven RBIs. He closed the opening weekend with an absurd 1.483 OPS, the combined measure of on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

He does it AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/T8FszW8ekI — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 14, 2026

And while he's now excelling in the SEC as a senior, his path originally began just under an hour from Clemson.

Coming out of J.L. Mann High School, the left-handed outfielder may not have drawn major national buzz, but he firmly established himself as one of the top prospects in the state.

Bissetta ranked as the No. 124 outfielder nationally, the No. 16 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 4 outfielder in the state, according to Perfect Game .

He ultimately decided to commit to Clemson under former head coach Monte Lee, who left for the rival South Carolina Gamecocks after being fired at the end of the 2022 season.

Bissetta didn't see much action over his first two years with the program, redshirting in 2022 and making just 12 appearances in 2023 , during which he posted a putrid .154 batting average in limited at-bats.

However, as a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Bissetta took a huge leap and was labeled the team's most improved player by season's end.

Taking over the starting spot at left field around halfway through the season, he finished the season with totals of 42 hits, seven doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks for 29 runs and 34 RBIs while earning just under a .300 batting average (.298).

Momentum, however, was halted last season. Injuries cut his junior campaign short, though he still managed to tally 17 hits and 15 walks, scoring 13 runs and driving in 16 RBIs over 31 games before deciding to enter his name in the transfer portal.

In hindsight, Bissetta's time at Clemson didn't unfold the way he likely envisioned, especially after battling both wrist surgery and Tommy John surgery. But the start of his senior season could mark the beginning of a well-earned turnaround for the veteran outfielder.