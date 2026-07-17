Former Clemson Star OF Cam Cannarella Earns Promotion to Triple-A

With the MLB Draft wrapping up last week, it's officially been over a year since former Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella was selected by the Miami Marlins with the 43rd overall pick. In that short span of time, he's already inching closer to making his MLB Debut.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Cannarella had been promoted to the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, according to Fish on First Prospects. He spent just a month and a half with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Double-A.

As it stands, he is the No. 7 overall prospect and top outfielder prospect for the Miami Marlins, according to MiLB rankings.

Per source, outfielder Cam Cannarella is being promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville.



Cannarella, who began the season at High-A, slashed .344/.453/.607 with Double-A Pensacola. He is a step closer to making his MLB debut in what has been an incredible breakout year.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/H0V618MLa9 — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) July 16, 2026

It was only a matter of time before this happened, as the 6-foot outfielder has dominated for the Blue Wahoos since earning his call-up to Double-A at the beginning of June.

Across 34 contests, Cannarella batted .344 to go with 42 hits, 29 runs, 23 RBIs, 23 walks, eight stolen bases and five doubles while boasting a 1.060 OPS.

He also showcased something we rarely saw throughout his collegiate career — power hitting. He logged nine home runs — with eight coming during a 13-game stretch — which is the most we've seen from him since his junior season at Clemson in 2024 (12).

Cam Cannarella again. No, this is not a duplicate tweet.



Multiple home run game. His OPS at Double-A is 1.078.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/37RIed61JC — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) July 5, 2026

Before earning his Double-A and Triple-A call-ups, he spent the past year playing in the High-A for the Beloit Sky Carp.

He played well for a rookie in 2025, but the flashes of untapped upside were obvious. He was also still working his way back from a torn labrum, an injury he'd played through for his entire senior season before finally having surgery in mid-July, right around the time he was drafted.

After fully recovering heading into 2026, he was reassigned to the Sky Carp. However, he didn't last long with the team, as he posted a .394 batting average and a 1.016 OPS along with 28 hits, 22 RBIs, 15 runs, eight walks, three homers and two doubles across 19 games before earning his Double-A call-up.

While the frequent power-hitting is fairly new to most fans' eyes, he always showed flashes of stardom throughout his time with Clemson.

In his three-year tenure with the program, Cannarella had one of the best batting eyes in College Baseball, but was primarily known as a lockdown center fielder. He finished his career with the Tigers, totaling 262 hits, 159 RBIs, 119 walks, 54 doubles, 30 steals, and 23 home runs to go with very efficient hitting and on-base splits.

He was also recognized as a two-time All-American, a three-time All-ACC Selection, the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year and a 2023 Freshman All-American throughout his collegiate career.

Cannarella will make his Jumbo Shrimp debut against the Rochester Red Wings — the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate — today at 6:45 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.